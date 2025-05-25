Zambian Pastor Dies in the USA



FUNERAL MESSAGE : The Organisation of Zambians Abroad OZA is saddened to learn about the passing of Pastor Melody Lombe in Pittsburgh.



Funeral details will follow.

Our hearts goes out to Pastor Davies Lombe and the family, praying that God’s mercies will comfort them as they pass through this grieving period, and we re- assure them that we will be there by their side in this trying time. Our sincere condolences





May Pastor Lombe’s soul rest in peace



Sidique Abdullah Gondwe Geloo

OZA President.

OZA TEAM

