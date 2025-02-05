ZAMBIAN PHYSICIST SEEKS PRESIDENT HICHILEMA’S SUPPORT FOR REVOLUTIONARY ENERGY INVENTION



A Zambian physicist has developed a groundbreaking self-powered energy machine using permanent magnetism and is appealing to President Hakainde Hichilema for funding to develop a prototype that could transform the nation’s energy sector.





A passionate Zambian physicist has written an open letter to President Hakainde Hichilema, seeking government support for a groundbreaking scientific invention aimed at solving the country’s persistent energy challenges. The inventor, who wishes to remain anonymous, expressed frustration over the bureaucratic hurdles and the need for high-profile connections to secure government funding for scientific projects.



In the letter, the physicist explained that the invention is a machine designed to produce input-free, self-powered energy with near-infinite operation using permanent magnetism. Unlike traditional electricity generation methods, the machine’s operation does not rely on environmental factors such as water levels, weather changes, or sunlight intensity. This invention, according to the physicist, could decentralize electricity production and revolutionize Zambia’s energy sector by enabling ZESCO to construct power plants in every district using the technology.





The inventor revealed that the project began in 2017 while pursuing a Bachelor of Science in physics at the University of Zambia. Although they did not graduate due to unforeseen challenges, their passion for science persisted, and they continued to work on the project independently until validating the science behind the invention.



The physicist emphasized that the machine functions as a counterpart to all electric motors and internal combustion engines by harnessing the repulsive and attractive forces of permanent magnetism. Despite contradicting the widely accepted scientific law that energy can neither be created nor destroyed, the inventor remains confident in the machine’s potential to revolutionize energy production and replace conventional engines and motors.





Inspired by a recent scientific breakthrough in Zimbabwe and the government’s support for the inventor, the physicist urged President Hichilema to provide funding for the development of a reasonably sized prototype. The letter highlighted that financial limitations are the primary constraint facing aspiring inventors in Zambia and emphasized that government support would unlock the nation’s scientific potential.





The inventor concluded by expressing gratitude in advance for the President’s affirmative response and requested guidance on how to proceed while maintaining a level of anonymity from the public.