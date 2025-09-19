Zambian Plane Crashes in Brazil with Drugs Worth AUD80m ($53m)

Zambia Twasebana!



Australian Pilot Dies in Brazil Plane Crash Linked to Cocaine Shipment



An Australian pilot was killed when his single-engine Sling 4 aircraft crashed on Sunday afternoon (14 September) in Coruripe, Alagoas, Brazil. The aircraft, carrying about 180 kg of cocaine, went down in a sugarcane field around 1:30 p.m.





Authorities identified the pilot as Timothy J. Clark, 46, from Victoria, Australia. He was the sole occupant of the Zambian-registered aircraft, though investigators noted its markings matched a South African registration (ZU-IXM), suggesting possible falsification.





The crash site revealed more than 70 packages of cocaine, each weighing roughly 2.5 kg and marked with the blue-and-white SpaceX logo. The drugs were seized by Brazilian police, who are now tracing their origin and intended destination.





Officials reported the aircraft had been operating in Brazil for about two years without a clear record of entry. It departed without an active flight plan, and its transponder was switched off. There are unconfirmed reports that security forces had been mobilized to intercept the flight before the accident occurred.