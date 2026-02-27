Zambian pupil who died in mass shooting in Canada, to be buried on Monday.



Abel Mwansa Jr, the promising 12-year-old Zambian pupil who tragically died in a mass shooting in Canada, will be buried next week, Monday.





Abel Jr, a smiley soccer player who wanted to been an engineer, died alongside seven others in a horrific mass shooting at Tubler Ridge Secondary School on February 10,2026.





According to Abel’s father-Pastor Abel Mwansa Sr- his son’s remains will be repatriated back home and buried in his home town Kitwe, Copperbelt.





He said in an online update that his beloved son, whom many describe as intelligent, humble, friendly and kind, will be interred at Nkana East Memorial Park.





“…I just want to say thank you for your support, spiritually, materially and also emotionally.





“I am here to make a special announcement that our son Abel Mwansa will be put to rest on March 2, 2026, in Kitwe, Copperbelt, and that will be Nkana East Memorial Park,” a brave looking but crestfallen pastor Mwansa said.





“For further information, you can call the number 0979682458, and that is the number for my pastor Christopher Bwalya, he will be able to clarify on some issues, once again, thankyou so much for your support,” the Burning Bush Ministries’ pastor said in a Facebook clip.





In the comment section, Pastor Mwansa’s friends wished him God’s comfort during mourning and wished him safe travels back to Zambia for burial.





“Abel – your son’s memory will be a blessing for us all. Safe journey to your family and we are thinking of you,” Brian Sullivan wrote.





Another comment by Gina Padrigo read: “Sending prayers of strength and comfort to your family 🙏🥹Rest well Abel,you will be missed,loved and remembered forever😭🙏💔-Calgary AB”.





For Ronda Cantin, she is still shattered at the loss of Abel Jr., and her thoughts are with the bereaved.



“Our thoughts are with you. Im still shattered by his loss. Give my best to the family. Safe travels! See you when you are back!” Ronda wrote.





Another comforting comment was by Cathy Jean Coulson, who also added scripture.



“God will watch over you, He will be gracious to you and show you His favour. He will provide for you His comfort and assurance. He will fill your hearts and your minds with His peace — His peace that surpasses all understanding will guard your heart and mind in Christ Jesus

Numbers 6:24-26; Philippians 4:7





Prayers 🙏 and love ❤️ from Gibsons BC Canada 🇨🇦,” Cathy wrote.



Meanhwile, the African community in Canada has raised US$66,529(about K1.2million) thought GoFundMe me to help the Mwansa family send off their beloved son in a dignified manner.



CHOMBA MUSIKA/ DAILY MAIL..