ZAMBIAN RESIDENT IN SOUTH AFRICA WARNS AGAINST POLITICISING THE PULPIT



A Zambian resident in South Africa, Farai Ruvanyathi, has expressed concern over the growing tendency by some Catholic priests in Zambia to employ politically charged language from the pulpit, describing it as a distortion of their mission.





Mr. Ruvanyathi emphasized that the pulpit is a sacred place meant for proclaiming the word of God, not for partisan mobilization or coded threats against government.





He urged the Church to champion dialogue, mediation, and peaceful engagement, noting that the authority of a Catholic priest is rooted in the Church’s ancient spiritual mission rather than political office or personal wealth.





Mr. Ruvanyathi further explained that priests shape belief, strengthen identity, and uphold the continuity of sacred tradition. He stressed that a homily is not just another speech, but spiritual guidance that carries profound influence over the faithful.



ZNBC