ZAMBIANS APPLAUD HH’S VALIANT FIGHT AGAINST CORRUPTION- Ruth Dante

ZAMBIANS APPLAUD HH’S VALIANT FIGHT AGAINST CORRUPTION



Lusaka, (23 July 2024 )– President Hakainde Hichilema’s recent measures display his steadfast dedication to eliminating corruption in Zambia, marking a significant turning point in the United Party for National Development’s (UPND) anti-corruption campaign.



President Hichilema’s zero-tolerance stance on corruption contrasts sharply with the previous administration’s approach.



Under the PF administration, the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) faced intense opposition and criticism after exposing major corruption and misappropriation of public funds in 2018 and 2019 Trend Reports. Notably, then-Director General Mary Chirwa and other FIC officials were attacked, leading to a decline in the FIC’s effectiveness and morale. The PF administration mocked the FIC’s efforts and accused it of producing incomplete data.



The FIC’s 2018 report revealed financial crimes costing K6.1 billion, while the 2020 report showed corruption costing K2.2 billion. Due to the PF’s attacks, FIC was forced to operate more quietly, facing intense scrutiny and criticism. The former president and other government entities, including the Ministries of Finance and Information, undermined FIC’s goals and demoralized its personnel.



In contrast, President Hichilema has taken decisive actions to restore integrity and transparency in the FIC’s operations.



He relieved the Director General of the Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority (ZAMMSA) of his duties and dissolved the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to bring fresh ideas and energy to these crucial areas.



He also made cabinet changes, including swapping the Minister of Health with the Minister of Lands.



These actions reflect President Hichilema’s determination to tackle corruption head-on and revitalize the institutions tasked with fighting it.



Unlike the PF administration, which undermined the FIC through government interference, President Hichilema’s policies promote accountability and transparency.



He has vowed to wage an unrelenting war on corruption, stating, “You are on your own,” to anyone involved in corrupt practices, regardless of their political affiliation.



President Hichilema’s commitment to fighting corruption is also evident in his dedication to ACC reform and ensuring the timely release of the 2023 FIC report.



With the departure of the ACC Director General and the extension of the agency’s mandate, a new chapter in the fight against corruption has begun. These firm actions are expected to reduce corruption in Zambia and rebuild confidence in the government.



As the UPND, we applaud President Hichilema for his unwavering opposition to corruption and his efforts to ensure the independence of the FIC and ACC.



While the fight against corruption is challenging, we are hopeful that President Hichilema’s commitment and decisive actions will have a significant impact on Zambia’s anti-corruption crusade.



UPND Media Team