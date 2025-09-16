ZAMBIANS ARE ANGRY, READY FOR CHANGE – DOLIKA



FORMER President Rupiah Banda’s niece, Dolika Banda, says Zambians are ready for change because they are angry and frustrated.





Meanwhile, Banda says Zambia’s democracy is currently at risk because the opposition is in total disarray, adding that she believes she is a credible opposition leader.





Speaking during a live stream with Linda Banks, Banda said the time you enter the political space does not matter if people are truly ready for change.





“We know the date of the election, for me it’s like an exam, right? We all know that the exam is coming on the 10th of July, and we are now in April or we are in February, even, Valentine’s Day and all of those celebrations. I know there are external factors involved; some of us are last-minute study people. Some of us are one-year in advance, you have studied”.





“My belief is this: if Zambia is ready for a change, and I believe Zambia is ready, not for a change of individuals necessarily, but for a change of the way we do things. For a change of the way we do our voting, a change of the way we do our finances, a change of the transparency issues, a change of behaviours with impunity,” she said.





“Our people are angry, they are frustrated, they are ready for change. And so if the people are truly ready for change, it doesn’t matter when you enter the fray, it does not matter when you enter the fray. I wouldn’t be doing this if I did not believe that there is an opportunity. And when we say people, remember we have a population of 22 million, and so it will be that some people are [ready], some people are not”.





Banda added that Zambia’s democracy was currently at risk because the opposition was in total disarray.





“And remember our opposition is in total disarray right now, total disarray. So democracy is at risk for this country at the moment. And I’m talking about the institution of democracy. I’m not talking about individuals; I don’t dwell on individuals, I talk about institutions and issues. If somebody doesn’t try to bring some semblance of order and honestly, our opposition, I try to look by the way and say who can I vote for?… And it’s not a true democracy when you don’t have a credible opposition, an opposing view. We have alliances right now,” she said.





When asked if she felt she was a credible opposition, Banda responded in the affirmative.





“I think so, yes I do. It’s like you can’t swim and you jump into a swimming pool with no armbands; you are going to drown, right?” responded Banda.



News Diggers