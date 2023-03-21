ZAMBIANS ARE ANGRY WITH UPND – FRANK NG’AMBI

POVERTY levels have risen in the country and there is growing disenchantment among citizens and the UPND government and President Hakainde Hichilema should be ready to exit because Zambians are ready for another change of government, the Patriotic Front has said.

Frank Ng’mbi, the PF’s chairman for industry says the UPND and President Hichilema should not worry about losing power in 2026 as Zambians have already resolved to vote the ruling party out of government.

Dr Ng’ambi claimed that the UPND administration has not only exhibited second-rate leadership, but has also been divisive, with the policies which were not in the interest of the people with worsened poverty and hunger levels in various communities.

Dr Ng’ambi Ng’ambi said, instead of fearing losing power in 2026, President Hichilema should feel proud that Zambians gave him the opportunity to lead as republican President, but should also appreciate the fact that many were disappointed because the head of State had performed dismally in delivering his promises.

He said in an I nterview in Kitwe that President Hichilema should focus on resolving economic challenges facing the country and work at reducing tension that has gripped the country as a result of the threats against former President Edgar Lungu.

Dr Ng’ambi said President Hichilema should not worry about how strong and popular the PF was becoming but should be concerned about his inability to meet the expectations of the many Zambians who voted for the UPND.

He stated that what should preoccupy President Hichilema should be the shortage of essential medicines and other medical supplies in the country’s health facilities and not insulting former President Lungu for going to church.

Dr Ng’ambi said what President Hichilema should know that it was not Kutumpa (being stupid) for former President Lungu to go to church and that the former head of State was not under house arrest for President Hichilema to restrict his public appearances.

“President Hichilema should not be emotional and worry about losing power in 2026. President Hichilema should not be the one to decide who should challenge by decreeing that he will never allow former President Lungu to return to power. Let President Hichilema not worry about losing power in 2026 because Zambians have already resolved to vote him out and bring back the PF because Zambians have realized it was a caring government.”

“Emotional outbursts and threats against former President Lungu and other PF leaders will not reduce the cost of living. President Hichilema has failed to live to his campaign promises of reducing mealie meal to K50 per 25 kilogramme bag, reducing fertiliser from K650 to K250 per 50kilogramme bag.

The bag of mealie meal is now almost K200, while that of fertiliser is more than K1, 000. He should not vent his frustration or anger on ECL. No,’’ Dr Ng’ambi said

Dr Ng’ambi said President Hichilema should concentrate on finding solutions to the problems and challenges the country was facing as opposed to making frequent international trips at the cost of Zambians.

He said the people of the Copperbelt were expecting President Hichilema to make definitive pronouncements when he was on the Copperbelt for seven days but that it was disappointing that the head of State had not made any decision on the two giant mining companies in Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) and Mopani Copper Mines (MCM).

(Credit: Daily Nation Zambia)