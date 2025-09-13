Zambians Are Not Lazy, They Are Betrayed: A Cry Against Failed Leadership- Dr Mwelwa

Zambians Are Not Lazy, They Are Betrayed: A Cry Against Failed Leadership



By Dr Mwelwa



Mr. Kabesha’s words are not just careless—they are a dagger to the heart of every struggling Zambian. To call the people “lazy” in a time when they are waking up at 04:00 to push wheelbarrows in Soweto Market, when women rise before dawn to carry tomatoes to the roadside, when bus drivers spend 18 hours behind the wheel just to meet impossible cashing targets—this is not leadership, it is mockery.





Scripture teaches in Jeremiah 29:7 that God told the exiles in Babylon, “Seek the peace and prosperity of the city… for if it prospers, you too will prosper.” No man can be richer than his country. No minister can thrive while the economy is collapsing. Zambia’s problem is not laziness but a hostile environment that favors the rich and foreigners over its own citizens.

Our people pay levies and taxes but cannot access affordable capital because the Monetary Policy Rate sits above 20%, designed not to grow SMEs but to strangle them. Borrowing is impossible, and when they dare to borrow, they are crushed by interest.





Mr. Kabesha must remember he was once an ordinary Zambian with limited means, struggling like every other man in Kabwe’s broken economy. The marketeers he insults spend all day in the sun, but customers are broke. The charcoal burners he mocks are merely trying to survive in an economy where even basic energy is unaffordable.

Students he ignores are selling airtime and their dignity to pay for rent because their parents’ crops have been destroyed by drought. Colleges are collapsing under unpaid fees, failing to pay lecturers, NAPSA, and PAYE. And when the youth, desperate and disillusioned, turn to crime or depression, leaders blame them instead of the environment they have created.





Dr. Kenneth Kaunda once reminded us that “a leader is a servant of the people, not their master.” True leadership does not insult its citizens; it lifts them. It creates an economy where work is rewarded, where farmers are paid on time, where bus drivers have rest, where welders have electricity to work, where marketeers have customers who can afford to buy.





To brand Zambians lazy is immoral. It is a failure to see the truth. Our people are not lazy—they are betrayed. Betrayed by leaders who fail to fix energy, who fail to fix agriculture, who fail to fix liquidity, and who now seek to absolve themselves by blaming the victims.

Leadership is stewardship, not scapegoating. As long as this government continues to insult the people instead of empowering them, the cries from villages, markets, and bus stations will grow louder until the very foundation of power shakes. Because, as Proverbs 29:2 says, “When the righteous rule, the people rejoice; when the wicked rule, the people groan.”



And today, Zambia is groaning.

#zambianwhistleblower #ZWB