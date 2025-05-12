ZAMBIANS ARE THE MAIN OPPOSITION TO  UPND- Tonse Alliance youths

ZAMBIANS ARE THE MAIN OPPOSITION TO THE UPND



….even if they continue to attåck the opposition political parties, they will face Zambians next year, says Jason Mwanza



Lusaka… Monday May 12, 2025 (SMART EAGLES)



Tonse Alliance youths have said the main opposition for the ruling UPND government are the people of Zambia.





Tonse Alliance National YOUTH Vice Chairperson Jason Mwanza says even if the UPND continues to attåck the opposition political parties in the country, their main opponents are the people of Zambia.



Speaking during a press briefing in Lusaka, Mr Mwanza said people’s voices in the country are currently supprëssed and steppëd upon.





“As we have seen that currently, our voices are being supprêssed and steppēd upon. The only way we can speak out freely is in 2026 we go in large numbers to vote. The UPND is a political party that endured for over 20 years in opposition only to come and demonstrate to the Zambians that a political party can be in opposition for that long and yet come and do rubbìsh in power. This is a political party that has shown us that their ambition was just to come and rule and not look after the people,” he said.





“It is the first time that in the history of Zambian Presidents, that the Head of State is commissioning tøilets, they have failed to commission roads, bridges as we saw in the previous regime. And yet they keep on blaming the Patriotic Front. It is you against the Zambian people, ‘sonta epo wabomba’ and the people will support you. The whole President going to commission a tøilet? This is the same President who told us that when he comes to power he will raise the standards in terms of leadership, appointments, and his cabinet. But we have seen the manner of the type of people he has appointed. It’s scãndals after scåndals! Sixty containers of medicines missing and yet people are dying due to lack of medicines and the President is quiet instead of firing these people who we know are really corrupt, and yet he is reshuffling them.”





Mr Mwanza said the noble thing to do to corrupt officials is to fire them and not reshuffle them.



“Even if you spray perfume on a cøpse it will still smell bad. There is nothing you are doing by reshuffling these people just fïre them. When these people came into power they told us that within 24 hours the economy was going to improve by kwacha rising up to the US dollar, it is now four years and yet the kwacha keeps falling,” he added.





“They told us that within 100 days they will reduce the price of fertilizer to K250 but that is far fetched, we can’t see the reality of that. They told us that mealie meal was going to be K50 and yet today we are fetching mealie meal at K400. What manner of people are you? Just accept that you have failed and step down.”





Meanwhile, Mr Mwanza has expressed sadness that foreign aid is being cut due to failure to manage the resources entrusted with the government.





“Even the support we were getting from countries like USA have been cut down because of your irresponsibility and the people of Zambia are dying because of you. The blood of the people who will diē for lack of medicine will be on your hands,” he stated.





“The UPND should be worried about the people and not the opposition that they have been attacking.”



