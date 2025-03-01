“ZAMBIANS CAN’T AFFORD ANOTHER FIVE YEARS OF LIES!” SHAKAFUSWA SLAMS GOVERNMENT





Outspoken Tonse Council of Leaders member, Ephraim Shakafuswa, has delivered a scathing rebuke of the current government’s handling of the economy, accusing President Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND of betraying the Zambian people with empty promises and catastrophic mismanagement.



In a hard-hitting address, Shakafuswa painted a grim picture of Zambia’s economic landscape, citing the skyrocketing cost of living, the government’s deafening silence on pressing issues, and the rising poverty levels calling the situation “a national disaster fueled by lies and incompetence.”





“Where are the jobs they promised? Where is the relief from the high cost of living? All we see is endless suffering while ministers parade themselves in luxury,” he thundered.





According to the Jesuit Centre for Theological Reflection (JCTR), the Basic Needs and Nutrition Basket (BNNB) for a family of five in Lusaka hit ZMW 11,599.12 in February 2025 a staggering increase from ZMW 8,500.00 just two years ago in February 2023.





Shakafuswa slammed these numbers as a “cruel reminder” that the government has abandoned the very people it swore to uplift.



“How dare they tell us things are getting better when ordinary families are choosing between a bag of mealie meal and their children’s school fees? The cost of living keeps shooting up, and all they do is clap for themselves. This is criminal negligence at its peak!” he said.





He accused the UPND leadership of going into “hiding” whenever Zambians demand answers, pointing out that key government officials from district commissioners to cabinet ministers have gone silent on the economic crisis.





“Why are they running from the people? They made bold promises, yet today, they can’t even explain why a simple bag of mealie meal costs more than ZMW 300. When questioned, they either ignore you or blame the previous governments. Enough is enough!” Shakafuswa fumed.



In a brutal attack on the administration’s credibility, Shakafuswa warned that the growing discontent among Zambians could not be suppressed much longer.



“No one should dare steal the 2026 election. The people are watching. If they think they can cling to power through manipulation and rigging, they are playing with fire. Zambians are fed up!”





He further accused the ruling party of distorting data and manipulating statistics to paint a false picture of progress, calling it a “desperate attempt to fool the nation.”





In his fiery conclusion, Shakafuswa urged citizens to remember the legacies of Zambia’s former presidents Kenneth Kaunda, Frederick Chiluba, Levy Mwanawasa, Rupiah Banda, Michael Sata, and Edgar Lungu and to reject leaders who “thrive on lies and excuses.”



“As we approach 2026, let’s be clear: Zambia cannot afford another five years of broken promises. Let’s vote for leaders who fight for the people not those who exploit their pain,” Shakafuswa declared.

The government has yet to respond to Shakafuswa’s remarks.



March 1, 2025

©️ KUMWESU