Zambians, Don’t Be Fooled: The Election Is Near and So Are the Lies- Thandiwe Ketis Ngoma

Zambians, Don’t Be Fooled: The Election Is Near and So Are the Lies



By Thandiwe Ketis Ngoma



As the 2026 elections approach, I issue a firm and urgent warning to every suffering Zambian: do not fall for the UPND government’s last-minute gimmicks and false displays of compassion. For four long years, they have turned a blind eye to your struggles, shattered your hopes, and failed to bring about any meaningful change. Now, in the final hour, they want to pose as your saviors. Do not be misled.





In the coming months, prepare for choreographed price reductions on essential commodities such as fuel, mealie meal, and electricity. These will not be acts of genuine leadership or compassion. They are carefully timed political tricks meant to create an illusion of care. Expect minor drops in fuel prices, just enough to capture headlines, while the real burden remains. Expect temporary reductions in mealie meal prices, which will quickly rise again after the elections. Expect fewer hours of load shedding, not because the energy situation has improved, but because they are staging a calm before the storm.





They will likely roll out one-time food relief packages, free health screenings, and other short-term gestures in selected areas. They may organize job fairs or distribute limited contracts to a few young people, hoping to paint a false picture of progress. But none of these efforts address the real, deep-seated issues that continue to haunt this nation. These acts are not development; they are deception.





Where was this so-called caring government when the cost of living soared beyond control? When citizens endured long hours and even days without electricity? When hospitals lacked essential medicines? When thousands of young people faced joblessness with no end in sight? We have lived under the burden of their failed leadership since President Hakainde Hichilema took office, and nothing has improved.





This sudden generosity is not sincere. It is a desperate attempt to cling to power.



If the UPND genuinely cared about your well-being, they would not have enforced and expanded the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act. This law has been turned into a tool for silencing critics, intimidating citizens, and punishing those who dare to speak out against injustice. While they pretend to reduce fuel prices and minimize power cuts, they are simultaneously tightening control over your freedom of expression. Once the elections are over, you will be left with skyrocketing prices, worsening blackouts, and a voice that can no longer be heard.





This is not responsible governance. It is manipulation of the highest order. It is betrayal of the people’s trust.



Zambians, open your eyes and see through the lies. The UPND has failed us for four painful years. One year of pre-election drama cannot erase their legacy of broken promises, hardship, and oppression. We may not yet know who will take their place, but one thing is clear—President Hakainde Hichilema must go.





Under his leadership, we have been crushed. Our wallets are empty. Our homes are cold and dark. Our young people have been stripped of hope. Our voices are threatened. Our dignity is fading.





We cannot and will not endure this any longer. We refuse to be manipulated by short-term theatrics.





The 2026 election is not just another political event. It is a defining moment in our national story. It is our chance to reclaim our rights, our freedom, and our future.





Do not be fooled again. Stand strong. Think wisely. Demand leadership that puts people before politics. Reject the lies. Reject the manipulation. Choose a better future.