ZAMBIANS DON’T HATE THE PRESIDENT – THEY HATE UNFULFILLED PROMISES, SAYS NJOBVU
In a strongly worded reaction to President Hakainde Hichilema’s recent national address, Democratic Union President Ackim Antony Njobvu says the Head of State is misreading the nation’s frustrations, insisting that “Zambians don’t hate the President, they hate the lies, the unfulfilled promises, and the failure to deliver on key issues.”
Speaking in an exclusive interview with Kumwesu, Njobvu said the President’s speech was dominated by self-praise and missed the opportunity to address the real challenges ordinary citizens are facing from persistent load shedding and farmer payments to political violence and the controversial Constitution Amendment Bill No. 7.
He noted that Zambians expect clarity on national issues, not emotional statements about being “hated.”
“No one hates him. People are simply tired of promises that never materialise,” Njobvu emphasised.
According to him, the biggest points of public dissatisfaction are:
1. Broken Promises and Rising Hardships
Mr. Njobvu said citizens feel betrayed by the continued failure to deliver on key commitments, especially as economic pressures deepen. He cited unpaid farmers, rising unemployment, high cost of living, and chronic electricity shortages as issues the President should have addressed decisively.
2. Load Shedding and Power Projects That Don’t Benefit Communities
He questioned why previous power projects, such as the much-publicised 100MW Chisamba project, were diverted to mines instead of helping households.
“People want power, not announcements,” he said, urging government to ensure proposed constituency-level mini-grids do not become political rhetoric.
3. Political Violence and Cadreism
Njobvu welcomed the President’s remarks on ending political violence but challenged him to go further by denouncing cadreism outright and dismantling its structures.
“Unity cannot be achieved if cadreism remains untouched,” he said.
4. Constitution Amendment Process — Trust Deficit
He argued that citizens distrust the current reform process because it appears to be initiated by the Executive rather than the people.
“Zambians want an inclusive, transparent, citizen-driven process not piecemeal amendments rushed before an election,” he said.
He added that time has not been adequate for thorough consultations, especially in rural areas where many citizens face barriers to participation.
5. Misinterpretation of Opposition to Bill 7
According to Njobvu, those resisting the amendments are not driven by hatred but by national interest.
“People simply want a Constitution that can stand the test of time. It’s not tribalism, it’s not hatred it’s principle.”
6. Presidential Threats Against Peaceful Protest Were “Unnecessary”
He criticised the President for warning Oasis Forum over its planned peaceful protest, saying protests are a constitutional right.
“How does a democracy threaten citizens for exercising their rights? The President should have simply said: ‘Protest peacefully.’ That’s leadership,” he stated.
7. What Zambians Actually Hate
Njobvu outlined the real frustrations driving public sentiment:
They hate lies.
They hate unfulfilled promises.
They hate lack of consultation.
They hate being sidelined in national processes.
They hate threats instead of dialogue.
They hate poverty that keeps getting worse.
He stressed that the anger is rooted in performance, not personality.
“Zambians Mean Well”
Njobvu has further urged the President to rebuild trust through humility, inclusiveness, and accountability.
“We are heading into a general election. The country needs unity, not division. Apologise where necessary, deliver where promised, and listen to the people. That’s all Zambians are asking for.”
©️ KUMWESU | November 25, 2025
How many times did we hear promises of reopening of Mulungushi textile in Kabwe at polical rallies and many other promises before 2021 elections? When was it opened? Politicians who promised that disappeared after winning the elections yet again they want to come back. Do you think that the president knew the extent of damage done to the economy when he was making some of the promises he made? Who knew the extent of the official debt were had before 2021 elections? The current government had to struggle to restructure the debt which took more than half their term in office. Now that you are seeing economic progress you think you have become wise enough to come back and damage the economy? No. It will never happen. You have caused enough damage. Now you can even manage to live abroad comfortably and continue turnishing the image of our country and you call yourselves patriotic Zambians!! What a shame. Did he say that he will fulfill all his promises in just one term? Ask yourselves this question and come again.