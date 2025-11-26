ZAMBIANS DON’T HATE THE PRESIDENT – THEY HATE UNFULFILLED PROMISES, SAYS NJOBVU





In a strongly worded reaction to President Hakainde Hichilema’s recent national address, Democratic Union President Ackim Antony Njobvu says the Head of State is misreading the nation’s frustrations, insisting that “Zambians don’t hate the President, they hate the lies, the unfulfilled promises, and the failure to deliver on key issues.”





Speaking in an exclusive interview with Kumwesu, Njobvu said the President’s speech was dominated by self-praise and missed the opportunity to address the real challenges ordinary citizens are facing from persistent load shedding and farmer payments to political violence and the controversial Constitution Amendment Bill No. 7.





He noted that Zambians expect clarity on national issues, not emotional statements about being “hated.”

“No one hates him. People are simply tired of promises that never materialise,” Njobvu emphasised.



According to him, the biggest points of public dissatisfaction are:





1. Broken Promises and Rising Hardships



Mr. Njobvu said citizens feel betrayed by the continued failure to deliver on key commitments, especially as economic pressures deepen. He cited unpaid farmers, rising unemployment, high cost of living, and chronic electricity shortages as issues the President should have addressed decisively.





2. Load Shedding and Power Projects That Don’t Benefit Communities



He questioned why previous power projects, such as the much-publicised 100MW Chisamba project, were diverted to mines instead of helping households.

“People want power, not announcements,” he said, urging government to ensure proposed constituency-level mini-grids do not become political rhetoric.





3. Political Violence and Cadreism



Njobvu welcomed the President’s remarks on ending political violence but challenged him to go further by denouncing cadreism outright and dismantling its structures.

“Unity cannot be achieved if cadreism remains untouched,” he said.





4. Constitution Amendment Process — Trust Deficit



He argued that citizens distrust the current reform process because it appears to be initiated by the Executive rather than the people.

“Zambians want an inclusive, transparent, citizen-driven process not piecemeal amendments rushed before an election,” he said.





He added that time has not been adequate for thorough consultations, especially in rural areas where many citizens face barriers to participation.



5. Misinterpretation of Opposition to Bill 7



According to Njobvu, those resisting the amendments are not driven by hatred but by national interest.

“People simply want a Constitution that can stand the test of time. It’s not tribalism, it’s not hatred it’s principle.”





6. Presidential Threats Against Peaceful Protest Were “Unnecessary”



He criticised the President for warning Oasis Forum over its planned peaceful protest, saying protests are a constitutional right.

“How does a democracy threaten citizens for exercising their rights? The President should have simply said: ‘Protest peacefully.’ That’s leadership,” he stated.





7. What Zambians Actually Hate



Njobvu outlined the real frustrations driving public sentiment:



They hate lies.



They hate unfulfilled promises.



They hate lack of consultation.



They hate being sidelined in national processes.



They hate threats instead of dialogue.



They hate poverty that keeps getting worse.



He stressed that the anger is rooted in performance, not personality.



“Zambians Mean Well”





Njobvu has further urged the President to rebuild trust through humility, inclusiveness, and accountability.

“We are heading into a general election. The country needs unity, not division. Apologise where necessary, deliver where promised, and listen to the people. That’s all Zambians are asking for.”



