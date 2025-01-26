REJECT UPND CANDIDATE TO PRESERVE YOUR DIGNITY, PETAUKE RESIDENTS URGED



….Zambians expect the people of Petauke to make a wise decision of NOT voting for the UPND candidate, says Dr M’membe





Petauke… Sunday January 26, 2025



Socialist Party (SP) President Dr Fred M’membe has urged the people of Petauke to vote against the UPND candidate in preference for JULIUS MWALE in the forthcoming parliamentary by-election to preserve their dignity.





Dr. M’membe says it will not only be shocking but also dissapointing if the people of Petauke will make a mistake of voting for a UPND candidate whose party orchestrated the February 6 parliamentary by-election.



He said looking at how the UPND have treated the immediate past area Member of Parliament Hon Emmanuel Jay Banda, it would not be prudent to vote for the UPND candidate.





The SP leader says this is a big by-election and is causing the UPND to have sleepless nights and that the nation is looking forward to the outcome of the by-election next month.





“Who has caused Jay Jay Banda to be on the run? Who has caused the by-election here? Who incarcerated Jay Jay Banda? It’s the UPND, and you want to vote for them,” he questioned.





“It’s like a críminàl comes to your house, kills your husband and later on return that your children are suffering because you don’t have a husband. The críminàl asks you to marry him so that he looks after the children. Will you agree? Will even your relatives consent to such a marriage? We will be shocked if you people opt to vote for a UPND candidate. Show them that they can’t have it easy here,” Dr M’membe stated.



He further said it is inhumane for the UPND officials to mock the people of Petauke that due to hunger and high poverty levels, they will use money to buy their votes.





“The UPND are saying you can’t reason well because of hunger and the high poverty levels. Yes there is hunger and have high poverty levels, but they should not mock you. According to 2022 census, Eastern Province is number five in terms of poverty levels which stands at 76.4%. Before that, it was at 70% but it has worsened. That’s why the UPND are saying you sale them your voters cards and NRCs for small money.”