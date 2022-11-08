By Nsofwa Hamudombe

ZAMBIANS HAVE GIVEN HH A VOTE OF CONFIDENCE

Typically and absurdly so is a Zambian mind to shift completely to an agenda on a table until it is fully convinced without any iota of doubt that the thing is workable as being exhibited in the just ended Council by-elections which recorded more than 97.5% UPND victory a clear vote of confidence in the leadership of His Excellency President Hakainde Hichilema and the New Dawn administration.

The Hakainde Hichilema-Mutale-Nalumango led government has convinced Zambians that, they are here to make people’s livelihoods better going by policy which is being implemented as enshrined in the UPND 2021-2026 manifesto and developing in tandem with the 8th National Development Plan as our country’s economy recovery is advancing in a right trajectory owing to the fact that illicit financial flaws have been stopped.

People of Zambia are happy that, President Hakainde Hichilema is delivering on his campaign promises which has necessitated a huge unprecedented employment rate since 1964; where job opportunities are being accessed by all the citizens regardless of their ethnicity, religion, social class or political affiliation unlike in the past government of Edgar Chagwa Lungu who used tribe as a weapon to suffocate some individuals coming from regions he and his nincompoops disliked because of the UPND and its leader who is a true embroidery of this great nation.

Rule of law has been restored, cadreism banned, people are free to wear the preferred political regalia any time any where without fearing to be attacked. Free education has been introduced from grades one to twelve were learners are not paying anything but attention to what the teacher is teaching. Retirees have been paid and those who are retiring now will be given what’s due to them three months after leaving the service. Students loans and bursaries have been enhanced in as much as meal allowances are being paid to learners in higher institutions of learning.

The stated above are among many reasons for the people of Zambia to give UPND 19 Councillors from the 21 seats during the just ended 4th November, 2021 including the Council Chairperson.