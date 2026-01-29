ZAMBIANS HAVE NO CHOICE BUT TO TRUST ME AND I WILL TAKE CARE OF THEM – MUNDUBILE

ZAMBIANS SHOULD TRUST ME – MUNDUBILE



TONSE Alliance President Brian Mundubile has hit the ground running with a call for unity and poverty eradication in the country.





Speaking when he featured on 'The Hot Seat' programme this morning,

Mr. Mundubile called on Zambians not to underrate the damage that division can cause to the nation.





Mr. Mundubile said once elected as Republican President in the August 13, general elections, his Government will strive to end divisions and resolve the many challenges that the country is going through.





“Zambians should trust me, because when I was Northern Province Minister I did a alot and my works are there for everyone to see. We will resolve the many challenges that the country is going through such as divisions and poverty. Poverty is very high especially in rural areas where it stands at 80 percent and 60 percent in urban areas. We will create meaningful employment not only in Government but in the private sector as well,” Mr. Mundubile said.





“Zambians are decided to change Government this year due to failures by the UPND. They have failed in the energy sector, agriculture sector … there is no sector that that the UPND can come up to show their successes. Zambians are coming together with a decision that will change this country because they are looking for leadership that will prioritize the suffering of the people,” the Tonse Alliance president said.





And responding to caller about reaching out to other presidential aspiring candidates in the Patriotic Front such as Mr. Makebi Zulu and Mr. Greyford Monde, Mr. Mundubile said he will reach out to them and ensure that they work together.





“Mr. Makebi Zulu and Mr.Greyford Monde are my brothers and we normally meet away from cameras, the last time I met them was two days ago. Late President Edgar Lungu left us in Tonse because he foresaw the imingalato from the UPND Government in ensuring that PF was not on the ballot in this year’s elections,” he said.





Mr. Mundubile also assured Zambians that there will be no room for cadrerism and violence in the country.





“For us when we say zero to cadrerism and violence we mean just that. There is no room for cadrerism and violence, UPND claims to have ended cadrerism but in any by- election people are hacked. Ending cadrerism will not be like that of the UPND, “Mr. Mundubile said.



