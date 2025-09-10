Zambians Left in the Dark as DPP Demands Halt to Power Exports





For about four years straight, the sound of humming generators and the flicker of candles have become part of daily life for many Zambians. With power supply reduced to as little as three hours a day, households and businesses alike are struggling to cope.





It was against this backdrop that the newly launched Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) called on Zesco Limited to suspend electricity exports to neighboring countries and put Zambians first.





Party president Antonio Mourinho Mwanza said it was unfair that while families in Lusaka, Kitwe, and rural towns sit in darkness, Zambia continues to send electricity to Botswana and Namibia.





“As we are speaking right now in the darkness, there is power in Botswana and Namibia supplied by Zambia. We are feeding our neighbors while crippling our own economy,” Mwanza said during the party’s launch in Lusaka.





For ordinary citizens, the impact of load shedding goes beyond inconvenience. Small-scale food vendors complain of losing perishable stock. Barbershops and saloons close early. Students struggle to study by candlelight. Families spend evenings in darkness, with children unable to do homework and parents forced to cut back on basic comforts.





“There is no economy in the world that can operate with only three hours of power in a day. This load shedding has destroyed businesses, it has taken away lives, it has made people lose their jobs,” Mwanza charged.





While the government has attributed the crisis to drought and falling water levels at Kariba Dam, Mwanza insists the shortage is the result of poor planning and failure to act on early warnings from the Zambezi River Authority.





He argued that Zesco should have conserved water instead of maximizing power exports, stressing that energy security is critical for Zambia’s recovery.





“Without reliable electricity, we cannot talk about jobs or economic growth. Our people are being left behind in the dark while others benefit from our resources,” he said.





The DPP has pledged to make energy security a top priority, promising policies that ensure Zambians no longer endure long hours of blackouts while neighboring countries enjoy stable supply.



©️ KUMWESU | September 10