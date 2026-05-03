Zambians, look at this Bill and tell me that building houses for retired  Chief Justice  is our priority, as concerns the Judiciary- Laura Miti

A Life Pension, a New House for Chief Justice and His Wife

Zambians, look at this Bill and tell me that building houses for retired CJs is our priority, as concerns the Judiciary.

Laura Miti wrote;

Who came up with this Bill, and why?

How will this house ensure justice for the millions of poor Zambians, drowning in a cruelly dysfunctional judicial system?

A system where court officials still take notes long hand. Full of – don’t talk too fast, I am writing.

Sit in wrecks of courthouses, left by Welensky.

Citizens are rotting in remand, but, yes, let’s build CJs, who surely already have more houses than they need, another house.

Mwebantu, it’s not that we don’t want you to pay yourselves handsomely, while in, and after, holding high offices.

We are just asking you to first attend to the huge problems at the bottom of your structures.

When progress is made on on the mind numbing issues affecting citizens, I swear we will let you buy yourselves personal-to-holder jets.

For now stop being so shamelessly selfish.