Zambians not benefiting from improved Kwacha, fuel prices





Alliance Against Corruption executive director Noel Chisebe has expressed disappointment over the failure by manufacturers, wholesalers and traders to adjust their pricing mechanisms in response to the modest decline in fuel prices, improved inflation rate and the strengthened Kwacha.





He is therefore calling on the government to establish a regulatory framework to monitor and control price adjustments in order to ensure fairness and transparency.





Chisebe is not alone in expressing these views, as millions of other Zambians are asking the same, wondering why they are not seeing price reductions in the goods and services despite the improved fundamentals.



The millions are also wondering why there isn’t a corresponding reduction in the prices of goods when fundamentals are improving, as opposed to the almost automatic rise in prices consumers experience in times when the Kwacha depreciates and fuel prices as well as inflation rise.





Clearly, the consumers are not benefiting from the improvements that have been noticed in the recent past. This is something that should concern especially those in government. They are ultimately elected to serve the interests of the masses in the first place. But if the same masses can’t experience the benefit or improvements, the praises from those in government will only remain a song.





Therefore, they must get interested in ensuring that the benefits in improved fundamentals translate towards reduction in prices on the local market, especially in this country were consumer protection is very weak.



https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/zambians-not-benefiting-from-improved-kwacha-fuel-prices/