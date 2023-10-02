ZAMBIANS REACH A THIN LINE AND CALLS ON THE UPND GOVT TO ADDRESS THE HIGH COST OF LIVING BEFORE IT BECOMES A NATIONAL CRISIS …***

By Stembridge Sikalundu

All the corperation, investment agreements , partnerships , pledges to support the govt , consistent funding of policies and the impact govt is doing to transform the country and support the wellbeing of zambians ,all will be misplaced if the high cost of living is not going to be addressed in the expected manageable order of time , because those who destroyed the nations economy are the ones who are misconstruing citizens by decieving them that it is difficult to recover in a short term frame work , such people are taking advantage of the people’s situation , using time and experience knowing that the majority voters are illiterate who dwelled on the positive campaign promises which are not translating into an easy way of life .There is opportunism on this matter which the UPND govt must not relent in addressing to reduce hunger among families .

We should stop saying even in other countries the cost of living is high , they have govts too to look into the plight of their people , zambians need help from their own govt . No one gets used to experiencing a hot fire ,the closer you get the more one gets burnt , hunger is the most critical part of the human existence , we eat in order to live ,without food life is always miserable , and every hope to change govt is determined on the excellence to mitigate the social impact which includes outlining policies which improve the welfare of people . In a country where 65%of the population lives below the poverty datam line , every govt must take serious precautions to attend to the living conditions of the people at whatever cost .

Such a country like zambia , subsidies are inevitable because of the negative impact on the majority zambians which is severe and changes the normal way of life , we know this country needs intellectual expositions in the line of strategic economic management recovery programs , the long term policies should not be priority because it may give birth to a national crisis . The nature of our country can not reinvent itself ignoring the usual prevalences , there are basic standard norms which all govts may do in order to allow the people experience an affordable life a . Taking notes that zambians must be productive and the culture of working hard must be employed in the nation , the mindset change require time ,but food is a requirement every day in the people’s lives .

The reality of things has the capacity to dishonor a good leadership based on the factors of the high cost of living and it’s effects , it is very possible for the human mind to change for a hostile and authoritarian regime as long as they are able to have an affordable life . The people are normally not concerned with the academia measures of any govt because they are just end beneficiaries in the political equation . The opposition can also take advantage of the situation by bringing citizens in the propaganda theories to change govt .

When long term policies begin to translate in most cases people think it is just a political game to appease the people because citizens are no longer interested in being patient , govt has acknowledged the high cost of living , for the large population which is in abject poverty the challenges are too huge for the day to feed their families and provide other right incentives which support human beings at these lowest positions of society life . Govt must come out very clear if this is the way life is going to be in Zambia , if there is a solution but for how long will the people follow these subjective terms and conditions ?.

Zambians love the UPND leadership for many other reasons and govt has been on firm grounds to support policies which directly impact in the lives of many zambians . These trends may be compromised by the situation which is making people fail to buy the food because it is not affordable . There is no food crisis in Zambia , commodities are very much available , but they are too expensive to buy and less people can afford . There is no political party that campaigns and tells people that after winning elections people should wait to experiences an affordable life .

People are tired of giving in and offering their time for more sacrifices , over fifty nine years generations after generation have all fallen prey to sacrifice , it is time that the UPND govt realised this is not what zambians expected to see and experience because of the similar chsllenges before , zambians are more accountable on their sacrifices ,which should remind the current leadership of the urgency and strategic time frame needed . The need to address the high cost of living is a compulsory challenge which is not easy but it must have an immediate and long term solution for people to experience relief now . God bless mother Zambia .

I CRY ZAMBIA IS MY BELOVED COUNTRY