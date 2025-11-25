Zambians rejected PF tribal politics in 2021- Simon Mulenga Mwila

Simon Mulenga Mwila writes

President Hakainde Hichilema says the hatred against him is so strong that one can see and even touch the venom, and that he did not choose where he was born. But the truth is this. Zambia is not angry at his tribe. Zambia is frustrated with the way he has governed and made appointments in all strategic positions.





Some people will quickly say PF also practiced tribalism and even share lists of appointments. But that is exactly why PF was voted out. Zambians rejected tribal politics in 2021. They refused to be divided. They refused leadership that only listened to one side. If the same mistakes are repeated today, the reaction from citizens will be the same.





The reality is that ordinary Zambians do not care about tribe. We work together, we intermarry, we trade, we live side by side without looking at anyone’s village. It is only politicians who drag tribe into leadership and use it to shield themselves from criticism.





If the President wants unity, it must show in the way he appoints senior public officials. Let every province feel included. Let every citizen feel represented. Let our public service look like Zambia. Unity is lived, not spoken.





This emotional narrative of “they hate me because of where I was born” does not help. Zambians are not hateful. Zambians simply want fairness, balance and leadership that unifies instead of divides.



We are One Zambia, One Nation. And no politician should ever divide us. 