ZAMBIANS REJOICE OVER MFUWE MP MAUREEN MABONGA’S CONVICTION

By Kalemba

Mabonga’s jailing sparks celebratory comments on Zambian social media space

The internet was yesterday awash with thousands of comments welcoming the jailing of Mfuwe PF member of parliament Maureen Mabonga who was condemned to eight months in prison for “tribal” talk.

Almost year ago, while being cheered on by her opposition counterparts, Mabonga suggested that Bembas and Easterners would triumph in a tribal war against UPND because a combination of two would outnumber law enforcement agents.

Mabonga was eventually arrested charged with seditious practices and after months of trial, she was convicted and sentenced to eight months simple imprisonment.

The presiding magistrate also fined the lawmaker K1,600 or spend an extra three months in jail.

As the news of Mabonga’s jailing spread across several online news platforms, sympathy for her was in short supply.

“She deserves it after those reckless remarks,” Sinkala Derrick commented on Emmanuel Mwamba’s page after he announced the verdict.

Malama Edwards, another follower of Emmanuel Mwamba wrote; “This should be life lessons to all political players that no one is above the law”.

Similar comments dominanted discussion around Mabonga’s jailing across several nes platforms.

“For me if a law maker is convicted I have no sympathy. I only Feel for innocent citizens who don’t enjoy any immunity. Those MP’s know that they are protected in parliament but they choose to speak in public,” Peter Schilima commented on Mwebantu.

Another user on Mwebantu, Victor Kawana Kawana wrote; “Cleaning up is not easy. All we want is sanity and responsibility. If this insanity is not tamed, our children will inherit huge problems.

Careless talk, can bring anarchy in the country which will be very difficult to nub.

Politicians across the divide have the responsibility to differentiate between careless talk and mature substantiated politics”.

But opposition figures condemned the jailing branding saying it was a sign of the shrinking democratic space in the country.

Nkana member of parliament Binwell Mpundu and his Matero counterpart took to social media to voice out.

Inside the court as the judgment was being delivered, several opposition figures including Socialist Party President Fred M’membe, Brian Mundubile and Stephen Kampyongo were present to offer solidarity.

In his judgment, Lusaka Senior Resident Magistrate, Trevor Kasanda advised Members of Parliament to exercise caution and responsibility in their public statement to avoid fostering hostility, inciting violence and disrupting peace in Zambia.

Magistrate Kasanda said the words of elected officials carry immense weight and have the power to shape public sentiment, influence governance and contribute to either unity or division.

The magistrate said after he found guilty in one count of seditious practices and sentenced her to eight months simple imprisonment.

Magistrate Kasanda also fined the law maker K1,600 in default to three months imprisonment if she fails to pay.

In this case, Mabonga on a date unknown but between May 25 and 28, 2024 in Lusaka uttered seditious words to which she said: “Do you want us to be moving with guns? Start killing each other? Is this where we are going? Is this what we want as Zambians? Because we can do it.

“Today it is Jay Jay that has been abducted. Tomorrow it is another person and you want us to sit back and relax… After all, you got power. We don’t understand why people are still bitter. Country men and women we are going to fight if it is the fight they want we are going to fight and we are ready to fight,” among other words to incite violence or any offence prejudicial to public order or in disturbance of the public peace.

Magistrate Kasanda said the words uttered by Mabonga are likely to cause violence and division in the country.

He said Zambia is a nation with 72 diverse tribes, spread across Zambia’s ten provinces, each contributing to the country’s rich cultural heritage and diversity and all tribes are equal.

“Zambia upholds the principle that all tribes are equal, regardless of population size. No tribe should be regarded as superior to another. Zambia has maintained a strong sense of national unity under the motto “One Zambia, one nation.”

“Let’s all be reminded that the Rwandan genocide stands as one of the darkest chapters in human history, unfolding between April and July 1994. Statements by leaders and policies exacerbated entrenched divisions and fostered animosity between the Tutsi and Hutu communities,” Magistrate Kasanda said.

He found Mabonga guilty and convicted her accordingly

In her mitigation, through his lawyers, Leon Lemba and Norman Siwila, she begged the court for leniency on basis that she was a first offender who can only be fined.

She also showed remorse and pledges to abide by the guidance of the court.

However, Kasanda said Mabonga incited men, women and cadres to rise and cause violence in the country which is against the law.

“I have heard what Counsel has said in mitigation, and I have considered that the convict is a first offender, I will exercise leniency but inorder to deter the would offenders I have to pass a sentence, the words that she uttered carries weight as a law maker, and such words should not be said by the leaders. I will fine you 4,000 penalty units in default to three months imprisonment and further sentence you to eight months simple imprisonment,” Magistrate Kasanda ruled

Kalemba May 17, 2025