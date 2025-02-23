Zambians remind Edgar Lungu of his assurance that he will hand over power to himself

Zambians remind ELC of his assurance that he will hand over power to himself.
Edgar Chagwa Lungu writes:
Let us avoid political malice and contemptuous propaganda.
How can l plot against a president l willingly & peacefully handed over power to? As a Christian, patriot and nationalist, I am never associated with bloodshed or war anywhere! #LetPeace&LoveRule
Lol…. You call those paid up cows asking illogical questions Zambians. Be Serious. He willingly handed over power to HH who unfortunately never wanted to receive but his bodyguard. We’ve presidents not willing to pass on power after an election loss regardless of whatever the constitution demands.
That was all propaganda by the liar that wanted to replace him. They showed a 5 second clip only, that suited his lies.
We have since watched that speech in its entirety and ECL actually made good points.
After 5 years of failure, we can without doubt say ECL did much better with the economy and pretty much everything else. He was a better man. Cost of living was much much much better.
Vote like they do in Southern province.
Vote wisely in 2026.