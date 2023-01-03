ZAMBIANS SHED TEARS AS PROPHET ISAAC RELEASES 2023 SHOCKING PROPHECIES

“I see a lot of changes in this country”

Renowned Zambian Prophet Isaac Praise has released a shocking prophecy about the country Zambia and Africa causing people to cry in church for he is known for accuurate prophecies. Addressing thousands of congregants who gathered to welcome the New Year (2023) in Monze on Sunday Morning, Prophet Isaac said he was seeing a lot of positive and negative changes in Zambia and Africa in the year 2023.

PROPHECY FOR ZAMBIA

1. The Man of God said it has been shown to him the realm of the spirit that in this New Year 2023, Republican President Hakainde Hichilema will face a lot of attacks from the people who do not mean well to the country. The Man of God has since requested the Head of State to pray more so that his enemies do not succeed in making the country ungovernable.

2. It was also revealed to the Man of God that the opposition who don’t mean well for the nation will take advantage of the repeal law on defamation to insult the president on radio and facebook. “His opponents will be using the radio more than Face Book to insult him because they know that if they use radios to insult President HH, they will not be arrested because the criminal defamation of the president law was removed. They fear that once they use Face Book, they will be charged under cyber and security law that was introduced by PF”, said Prophet Isaac Praise.

3. FARMING: Prophet Isaac Praise said he has seen it clearly on his vision for 2023 that Zambia needs to put more effort on farming as that is the only effective way in which the economy of a country like Zambia can improve. The Man of God said President HH should put more effort on delivering farming inputs in August every year to enable farmers to prepare in advance.

4. Zambia to experience a lot of rains of blessings this year. Because of these blessings, the country will discover a lot of minerals.

5. UPND as a party needs a lot of prayers because there will be a lot of confusion in the Ruling Party because 85% of royal members have continued being sidelined. Very few UPND members who suffered for the party are enjoying. Majorities have sadly been sidelined and this will bring a lot of divisions and confusions in the party in this New Year 2023.

6. 80% who hated President HH will again love him in 2023 because of his spirit of hard work and not involving himself in corruption. The delivery of farming inputs this year will be on time than last year, says Prophet Isaac Praise!

PROPHECY FOR SELECTED AFRICAN NATIONS

7. PROPHECY ON NIGERIA

Prophet Isaac said the 2023 Nigerian presidential election will be held on 25 February 2023 to elect the president and vice president of Nigeria. Incumbent APC President Muhammadu Buhari is term-limited and cannot seek re-election for a third term. Other federal elections, including elections to the House of Representatives and the Senate, will also be held on the same date while state elections will be held two weeks afterward on 11 March. The winners of the election will be inaugurated on 29 May 2023, the former date of Democracy Day. Atiku Abubaka of PDP and Peter Obi of LP are main contenders. The Man of God said he saw Atiku Abubaka holding the flag of Nigeria then dropping it in the hands of Peter Obi. The one who will win elections will not finish the term. Before, during and after elections in Nigeria, there will be a lot of riots which will lead to burning of markets and other critical infrastructure. Nigeria needs serious prayers because the aftermath of elections will increase militant attacks against vital government buildings”, said the Man of God.

8. ROPHECY ON SOUTH SUDAN

The President of South Sudan needs a lot of prayers because I see a lot of his enemies surrounding him. I see South Sudan being without a president if serious prayers are not conducted in that country. There will be a lot of changes in that country this year, said Prophet Isaac.

9. PROPHECY CONCERNING SOUTH AFRICA

The Nation of South Africa needs a lot of prayers like never before. The change that the majority of citizens are looking for won’t come to pass this year. I repeat, South Africa needs nothing but prayers this year, said Prophet Isaac Praise.

10. All in all, the nation Nigeria, South Sudan, South Africa including our country Zambia needs serious prayers in 2023, says Prophet Isaac Praise.