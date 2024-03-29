Zambians should consider Fred M’membe, has less lies than President Hichilema- Frank Tembo

Dear Editor,

Zambians should consider Fred M’membe, has less lies than President Hakainde Hichilema.

HH has messed up Zambia and he will never correct the mess. If you as me the President to vote for in 2026 in between the two Presidents, Fred M’membe and President Hakainde Hichilema, I would go for Fred M’membe for various reasons;

Fred M’membe loves people and is pro poor while Hakainde Hichilema loves the rich and is pro – rich.

HH’s love of money compared to Fred M’membe is worse than of the people in Katondo Street.

When you talk of fighting corruption, Fred M’membe means it while the other one is selective in his fight of corruption.

Fred will save this country from people who are stealing our resources. He will utilize resources God has given us..

Zambians should try Fred M’membe.

By Frank Tembo

UNZA student