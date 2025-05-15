Zambians Slam Government Over Electricity Crisis, Afrobarometer Survey Reveals



A new Afrobarometer survey has revealed deep dissatisfaction among Zambians with the government’s performance in providing a reliable supply of electricity, highlighting a growing crisis that has left large parts of the country in the dark and the economy struggling under the weight of daily load shedding.





According to the survey, 83% of Zambians say the government is performing poorly in ensuring a steady power supply nearly double the disapproval rate recorded in 2022. Of those respondents, 63% rate the government’s performance as “very bad.”





The findings come as the country grapples with prolonged power cuts that have crippled industries, disrupted livelihoods, and sparked calls for urgent energy reforms. Despite public frustration, nearly three-fourths (73%) of Zambians reject the idea of privatizing ZESCO, the state-owned electricity utility, though a strong majority (78%) supports allowing independent actors to generate and distribute electricity.





“This shows that while citizens want better services, they are wary of privatization but open to breaking the monopoly to introduce competition,” said Edward Chibwili of the Institute of Economic and Social Research (INESOR), the Afrobarometer national partner in Zambia.





The survey also revealed that just 55% of citizens live in areas connected to the national power grid, underscoring persistent infrastructural gaps. When asked whether they would be willing to pay more for better electricity services, opinions were split: 48% said yes, while 42% disagreed.





The data was collected between 8 and 28 July 2024, through face-to-face interviews with a nationally representative sample of 1,200 adult Zambians. The margin of error is ±3 percentage points.





The results add to mounting pressure on the government to address the country’s energy challenges, especially as Zambia seeks to revitalize its economy and attract investment.



By Edwin Daka

May 15, 2025

