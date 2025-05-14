“Zambians Still Can’t Eat Roads — But They Can Eat Jobs,” Says UPND’s Mark Simuwe in Defense of Infrastructure Shift





UPND civic leader Mark Simuwe has responded to public criticism over the government’s renewed investment in road infrastructure, defending the shift as part of a multi-dimensional development approach one that simultaneously addresses employment, agriculture, education, and industrial revival.





Speaking during a media briefing at the UPND Secretariat in Lusaka, Simuwe addressed a pointed question: “While in opposition, you said Zambians can’t eat roads are you now going back on your own words?”





Simuwe’s response was clear: “No, we’re not going back on our words.” He elaborated, stating that the opposition’s critique of the previous government was based on misaligned priorities borrowing heavily for roads while ignoring crucial areas such as employment and education.





“The previous administration focused on roads at the cost of other critical sectors,” Simuwe continued. “There was no balance in their approach. They borrowed money for roads but froze employment and neglected essential services like health and education.”





According to Simuwe, the UPND government has recalibrated its priorities. The focus is now on creating jobs, providing free education, and revitalizing the mining sector, which he believes will directly benefit Zambians by putting food on the table and providing long-term economic stability.





“We have prioritized job creation because we know that when one youth gets a job, an entire family is empowered. That’s why we’ve recruited thousands into various government programs,” Simuwe added.





In addition to employment, Simuwe emphasized that education has been made free, allowing more Zambian children access to quality schooling. This, he believes, will lay a stronger foundation for the future of the country.





Simuwe also pointed to the revitalization of the mining sector, which he claims will help increase Zambia’s wealth and improve livelihoods. He noted that the government is working to make mining sustainable and beneficial to local communities.





Simuwe highlighted the drought crisis that Zambia is currently facing, stressing the government’s plan to empower 17,000 farmers with irrigation equipment to ensure consistent agricultural output.



“We’re not just giving handouts,” Simuwe explained. “We’re providing the tools necessary for long-term success. Whether it’s carpentry, welding, fish farming, or agriculture, we’re equipping Zambians with the skills to thrive.”





He further emphasized that development should be viewed as a holistic process, incorporating job creation, education, agriculture, and infrastructure all equally important to the nation’s progress.



Simuwe took a moment to address concerns raised by residents of Ndola’s Itawa area who feel they have been neglected in terms of road development. He acknowledged their frustrations and assured the public that the government is working to address these issues.





“We hear you, and we’re committed to addressing these concerns. No one in this country should feel left behind. Every constituency deserves the attention it needs,” Simuwe said.



On the allegations of fraudulent road projects in the region, Simuwe promised that investigations are ongoing. He stated that the UPND government would not tolerate corruption or the misuse of public funds.





“If there are any fraudulent activities regarding these projects, rest assured, they will be exposed,” he stated firmly. “Our government stands for transparency, and we will hold anyone accountable for their actions.”





Simuwe concluded his remarks by reiterating the government’s commitment to ensuring people-centered development and underscoring the need for balanced, sustainable growth.





“Let’s build a Zambia where development benefits all its people, not just the few. Roads are important, but they must serve a greater purpose,” Simuwe said in closing.



May 14, 2025

