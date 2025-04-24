ZAMBIANS TURNING TO SOCIALISM AMID HOPES FOR A JUST FUTURE



Ndola… Thursday April 24, 2025 — The political landscape in Zambia is witnessing a noticeable shift as socialist ideologies continue to gain traction among the population, according to recent remarks by Kepson Zimba, a Ndola-based member of the central committee of the Socialist Party.



Mr. Zimba stated that the growing popularity of socialism is a clear sign of the Zambian people’s desire for meaningful change.



He noted that Dr. Fred M’membe, the Socialist Party (SP) leader, has emerged as a prominent figure, widely regarded as a symbol of hope and progress.



He further pointed out that the rise in anti-SP propaganda is an indication that the party’s message is resonating deeply with citizens across the country.



This, he said, reflected the population’s increasing interest in a more equitable and just society.



According to Zimba, Dr. M’membe’s leadership has captured the attention of many Zambians due to his unwavering commitment to social justice, equality, and human rights.





He described Dr. M’membe as a respected figure who continues to inspire hope among those frustrated by the current economic and social systems.



“Socialism presents a compelling alternative to the status quo,” Mr. Zimba explained.



He emphasized that it promises a fairer distribution of resources and greater access to essential services such as education, healthcare, and economic opportunities.



As Zambia moves forward, Zimba believes it is crucial to engage in open and informed national discussions about the role socialist ideologies can play in the country’s development.



He urged citizens to reflect on the type of society they wish to build and to consider both the benefits and challenges of adopting socialist policies.



Mr. Zimba concluded that the rise of socialism in Zambia marks an important chapter in the nation’s journey and deserves careful attention and exploration.