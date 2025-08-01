31/7/25



ZAMBIANS WANT DEVELOPMENT HH TAKING DEVELOPMENT TO ALL CORNERS OF ZAMBIA.



The Zambian people are not interested in political rhetoric or grandstanding, but meaningful development that’s changing and improving their lives.





Since ascending to the highest office in the land, President Hakainde Hichilema has demonstrated political will and desire to work for the people of Zambia who gave him the mandate to govern.





All the social protection policies are people centered and being implemented with the sole objective of improving citizens’ welfare.





The Republican President understands that far flung rural areas like Western Province and many others which never saw any meaningful development in the past, need attention in so many areas, hence his decision to massively increase the CDF, which is disbursed to all 156 constituencies nationwide at the same time, thus taking development to the doorsteps of the people.





The people of Zambia know that President Hakainde Hichilema is a good leader who means well for the country, as their children are enjoying free education, caderism is now a thing of the past, citizens are encouraged to engage in farming for food security at household level, and government continues to support agriculture by delivering farming inputs on time, which is why we have a bumper harvest this year.





If ever there’s a time to see meaningful development in Zambia, that time is now as the country has a President who works tirelessly to improve the citizens welfare without leaving anyone behind.





It’s for these reasons we call upon the people of Zambia particularly Western Province to rally behind President Hichilema’s leadership that’s tried and tested.





We also call upon the opposition to always engage government on national issues, and provide credible checks and balances to government instead of vilifying and attacking those in authority, to gain cheap political mileage without offering any alternative solutions to the challenges the country is grappling with.



Spuki Mulemwa

Western Province UPND Media Team.