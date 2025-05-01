ZAMBIANS WILL BREATHE THROUGH PF IN 2026 – NKANDU LUO



By Henry MWENJENGA



Edgar Lungu’s political partner and 2021 running mate loser Nkandu Luo has assured PF cadres that in 2026, they will breathe fresh air as her and Lungu will take over Zambia.



Luo is among a few PF thugs that upto now have refused to accept that they lost elections in 2021.



Meanwhile PF leader Robert Chabinga has said that it will be foolish for Rafael Nakachinda to accept the appointment from Miles Sampa as PF SG charging that the Registrar of Societies documents don’t recognise Sampa as leader of PF.



With these squabbles, Socialist band leader Fred M’membe has seen a hole to deepen the confusion and lead them under Tonse Alliance cooperative but breakaway in August and brand his cronies as thieves.



Political pundits say M’membe understands the art of keeping your enemies who closed down your only bread and butter making machine, Post Newspaper closer to his chest so that he can finish them off from inside as they would forget that he is a python.