ZAMBIANS WILL RENEW HH’S MANDATE IN AUGUST – Spuki Mulemwa

ZAMBIANS WILL RENEW HH’S MANDATE IN 2026



Zambians have already decided to renew President Hakainde Hichilema’s mandate given his exemplary and outstanding performance in the four years he has been in office.





Indeed he has fulfilled his campaign promises of free education, job creation, increasing and expanding CDF and essentially putting in place economic policies that work for everyone.





The New Dawn Administration has rolled out developmental projects which are visible in all 156 constituencies nationwide, lives are being transformed in both urban and rural communities through robust inclusive social protection iniatives spread across the country.





However, the opposition who have lamentably failed to offer any alternative solutions to the challenges the country is grappling with, have unfortunately continued to vilify and criticize the Republican President on anything and everything regardless of the benefits to the general citizenry, in an effort to erode Zambian people’s confidence in him.





Further, Zambians will recall how the opposition lied that President Hichilema was pushing to amend the Republican Constitution inorder to extend his tenure of office from 5 to 7 years, remove the running mate and 50%+1 clauses, and just recently they were busy peddling falsehoods that the Head of State was sick when in fact not, as he was in Southern Province on a working holiday.





All in all, so called opposition alliances are crumbling and disintegrating due to leaders’ insatiable appetite for power where everyone wants to lead, whilst President Hichilema is building a solid bond and alliance with the Zambian people because of his selfless people centered leadership that places the well-being of the people as a priority.





It’s for these reasons the Zambian people, particularly Western and other rural provinces enjoying a fair share of the national cake, will definitely renew President Hakainde Hichilema’s mandate for another 5 year term.



Spuki Mulemwa

Western Province Presidential Campaign Team Media Coordinator.