ZAMBIA’S 2025 CHALLENGES: ENERGY CRISIS, POLITICAL TENSIONS AND NATIONAL GRIEF – NJOBVU REFLECTS



Democratic Union (DU) president, Ackim Antony Njobvu, has described 2025 as one of the most difficult years Zambia has endured in recent history, citing the crippling energy crisis, political unrest, and lingering national grief as key challenges citizens were forced to confront.





Speaking during an interview on Millennium Radio, Njobvu said the nation went through one of the worst electricity crises ever recorded, with many households and businesses surviving on less than three hours of power daily. He noted that the extended load shedding severely disrupted economic activity, forcing a number of enterprises to shut down while others significantly scaled back operations.





“The electricity crisis crippled most businesses, especially those dependent on Zesco for production and service delivery,” he said, adding that livelihoods were lost and productivity stalled across critical sectors.





While acknowledging the recent improvement in power supply, Njobvu questioned the sustainability of the stability, suggesting that the sudden relief may be politically motivated ahead of the 2026 general elections. He stated that several stakeholders believe the improved electricity supply could be a deliberate move to influence public perception in favour of the ruling UPND.





Reflecting further on national developments, the DU leader expressed concern over the political tensions evidenced by the stoning of President Hakainde Hichilema in Chiwempala, Chingola, earlier in the year. He attributed the incident to poor communication and limited community engagement regarding mining matters, arguing that citizens feel excluded from conversations surrounding the country’s vast mineral resources.





Njobvu also lamented the prolonged delay in the burial of former President Edgar Lungu, six months after his passing, describing it as a painful experience that has placed the country in a prolonged state of mourning.





He said these events collectively reflect a deeply strained nation grappling not only with economic pressures, but also with emotional and political uncertainty.





The outspoken opposition leader has since called for healing, reconciliation, and unity among citizens and political leaders, urging the country to adopt new approaches that prioritize national interest. He appealed to Zambians to rally behind the Democratic Union, stating that the party stands ready to provide viable solutions to the challenges the nation continues to face.