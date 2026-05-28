ZAMBIA’S 2026 REALITY: WHY THE UPND’S UNOPPOSED VICTORIES SIGNAL PERFORMANCE, NOT A LACK OF DEMOCRACY





The recent report that the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) has secured over 15 parliamentary seats unopposed ahead of the 2026 general elections is a historic political milestone. Predictably, the opposition will try to misconstrue this development as a sign that Zambia lacks democracy. However, the truth is far bigger and more profound. This is a direct reflection of a ruling party that has delivered on its promises to the people of Zambia, leaving its political rivals completely stranded without a credible narrative.





For the past four years, the opposition focused their energies on temporary, transient challenges. They built their entire political identity around issues that the government could—and did—fix with decisive policy actions. They campaigned heavily on the 2024 maize shortages, loadshedding, high exchange rates, inflation, and poor road infrastructure. Instead of presenting long-term alternative visions, they wagered their political future on short-term national crises.





The UPND administration, under the leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema, systematically dismantled the opposition’s entire platform by solving these crises. By implementing effective, rapid government responses, the administration stabilized the economy, addressed the energy and food deficits, and laid down robust infrastructure projects. Because the government fixed these issues so comprehensively, Zambia now stands as a beacon of resilience and efficient governance across Africa.





This governance success has left the opposition, including the newly formed Tonse Alliance, in total disarray. The coalition has failed to field candidates in most constituencies across the country. Where they have managed to put forward names, it is either because individual candidates volunteered independently, or they chose to hide in a handful of perceived regional strongholds. They simply cannot find a strong, serious agenda that resonates with the electorate.





What we are witnessing at the constituency level is a mirror image of the presidential race. While many opposition leaders will refuse to admit it publicly until the final votes are counted this August, President Hichilema’s delivery on his core campaign promises has completely neutralized his competitors. The opposition has been reduced to a single, desperate campaign message: promising to release incarcerated criminals who looted the country’s national resources.





Securing 15 seats unopposed is not a sign of a failing democracy; it is the ultimate proof of a political party earning the absolute trust of its people. When a government works for its citizens, the opposition loses its reason to exist. Zambia is moving forward under the UPND, and the upcoming August elections will firmly solidify this reality at the ballot box.