“ZAMBIA’S AI AUDIO CONTROVERSY: WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW”



By: Timmy



In today’s digital age, technology has advanced to the point where artificial intelligence (AI) can generate audio content that mimics human voices regardless of the language been used Recently, a controversy surrounding an AI-generated audio clip has sparked debate in social media. The audio, which allegedly features Hon. Chabinga and a named lady discussing clandestine operations in South Africa, has left many people surprised and confused.





How AI-Generated Audio Works



For those unfamiliar with AI technology, it’s essential to understand how it works. AI has the capacity to perform tasks commanded by operators in various languages, as long as the audio format is recognized by AI. Operators can instruct AI to generate audio content in the style of a specific person, making it challenging to distinguish between real and fake audio clips.





The Case of the AI-Generated Audio



In the current controversy, The perpetrators behind the Al audio recorded themselves first and then used AI technology to mimic the voices of Hon. Chabinga and that of a named woman. The audio clip, which is been circulated on social media, is scripted discussion in Bemba, with direct questions and a suspicious flow in order to bring out the information they wanted the people to believe when it’s all fake and a lie.





The Danger of AI Misuse



The misuse of AI-generated audio poses a significant threat to individuals, communities, and society as a whole. In this case, the opposition is using AI-generated audio to advance their political agenda against President HH and the UPND government. By targeting Hon. Chabinga, a prominent figure in the PF, the opposition aims to gain an advantage over their rivals. Why chabinga was a target because he is the one in charge of pf. So they using chabinga to bring down the president. Which is a wrong thing. The president his innocent in all this issue.





Stay Informed



To stay ahead of misinformation, it’s crucial to understand what AI can do and how it can be misused. By being aware of the potential dangers of AI-generated audio, Zambians can make informed decisions and critically evaluate the information they consume.



WAGON MEDIA