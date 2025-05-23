ZAMBIA’S AMBASSADOR TO CHINA PRESENTS CREDENTIALS AS PLENIPOTENTIARY REPRESENTATIVE TO PAKISTAN





Islamabad, Pakistan – 20 May 2025



Zambia’s Ambassador to the People’s Republic of China, His Excellency Mr. Ivan Zyuulu, has officially presented his Letters of Credence, affirming his status as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to His Excellency Mr. Asif Ali Zardari, President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.





In a move aimed at strengthening diplomatic and economic ties between Zambia and Pakistan, Ambassador Zyuulu his Letters of Credence at a ceremony held at the Presidential Palace in Islamabad.

Following the formal presentation, Ambassador Zyuulu held a brief courtesy meeting with President Zardari.





During their exchange, President Zardari reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to deepening bilateral relations with Zambia, particularly in areas of mutual interest.





Ambassador Zyuulu expressed his appreciation for the longstanding cordial ties between the two nations and underscored Zambia’s dedication to further enhancing cooperation—especially in trade and investment.





The ceremony marks a significant step in reinforcing Zambia’s diplomatic outreach and pursuit of mutually beneficial partnerships in South Asia.





This is according to a statement issued by Catherine Muumba Kashoti

Second Secretary – Communications at the Embassy of the Republic of Zambia, Beijing, China and monitored by the UPND Media Team.



© UPND Media Team