ZAMBIA’S ATTORNEY GENERAL SEEKS COURT APPROVAL TO INSPECT BODY OF FORMER PRESIDENT LUNGU IN SOUTH AFRICA





A controversial legal development is unfolding in South Africa as Zambia’s Attorney General has reportedly filed an application in the Pretoria High Court seeking permission to inspect the body of former Zambian President Edgar Chagwa Lungu. This move has sparked political and emotional tension, particularly among the late president’s family and supporters.





According to reports by CIC Media, a platform known to be aligned with Zambia’s ruling United Party for National Development (UPND), the Attorney General, acting on behalf of President Hakainde Hichilema’s government, submitted the application as part of what is being described as an official inquiry or verification process.





The reasons behind the request for inspection have not been made fully public. However, sources suggest that the government may be seeking to verify certain forensic or legal matters relating to the late president’s death or identity. The application is said to be listed in the schedule of the Pretoria High Court.





President Lungu, who passed away under circumstances that have yet to be officially clarified, has been a figure of both reverence and controversy in Zambia’s recent political history. His death occurred in South Africa, where he had reportedly been receiving medical treatment.





The Lungu family has expressed strong opposition to the Zambian government’s involvement in any posthumous proceedings, citing the late president’s own wishes. A family spokesperson stated that President Lungu “did not want the current administration, particularly President Hichilema, involved in any way with his remains.”





“The family has made it clear that they are not in support of any attempt by the state to interfere with the dignity and peace of President Lungu’s final journey,” the spokesperson said.





Political analysts say the move could further deepen tensions between the ruling UPND and the Patriotic Front (PF), Lungu’s party, which has accused the current government of political persecution.





South African legal experts note that any such inspection would require judicial oversight, particularly if it involves the handling of human remains, and the High Court is expected to deliberate on the matter with caution.





At the time of writing, the Zambian government has not issued an official statement regarding the application, and the matter remains before the court.



This story continues to develop.