ZAMBIA’S DEVELOPMENT IS OUR FOCUS – HH



President Hakainde Hichilema writes….✍️





Fellow citizens.



While in Kalomo this afternoon, we engaged with our citizens with a central message that we need to safeguard our country by looking out for each other and working hard.





We reaffirmed that our focus is on distributing Zambia’s resources equally and across all our 10 provinces through the constituency development fund (CDF).





This fund has been a game changer as previously the meagre K1.5 million could not do much compared to the over K30 million where it currently stands.



We also told them to remain united and embrace every Zambian.





Where there is hatred, we take love, where there is no development, we take development, where there is violence, we take peace because this is the only Zambia we all have.





May God bless our country.



Hakainde Hichilema

President of the Republic of Zambia.