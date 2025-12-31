ZAMBIA’S ECONOMIC OUTLOOK BRIGHTENS AHEAD OF 2026 SAYS ECONOMIC EXPERT YUSUF DODIA





ECONOMIC expert Yusuf Dodia says Zambia’s economic outlook remains promising, anchored on ongoing reforms in the energy sector.





Mr. Dodia notes that the country’s transition into solar energy and the implementation of the Electricity Open Access Framework are key measures helping to reduce the power deficit.





He explains that the reforms are opening space for increased private sector participation, easing pressure on the national grid and supporting growth in productive sectors such as mining, agriculture and manufacturing.





Looking ahead to 2026, Mr.Dodia says the success of these policies will depend on consistent and disciplined implementation across sectors. He believes sustained reforms could boost investment inflows, create jobs and strengthen overall economic performance.





He has, however, cautioned that strong political will, effective regulation and timely execution of projects will be critical to ensure that the benefits of these policies are felt by ordinary Zambians.





Mr. Dodia was speaking this morning on Roanfm’s weekly economic review radio programme.



Roanfm Newsroom