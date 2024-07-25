The Mast Editorial Comment

Zambia’s energy crisis deepens with unqualified appointment

It’s said that you must not give power to a man unless above everything else he has character.

Just when you thought the new dawn would turn the crisis week into progressive changes, the President does the worst! With so many options available, the Head of State should not be making questionable decisions including appointments.

Zambia is reeling under an acute energy crisis, a calamity that threatens the very fabric of its economy and society. In a move that defies logic and jeopardises the nations’s future, President Hakainde Hichilema has made a bewildering decision to reshuffle the Ministry of Energy, replacing a competent leadership with grossly unqualified Cabinet Minister. Zambia’s energy crisis is not just a statistic. It is a harsh reality that has plunged businesses into darkness, stalled industrial growth, and inflicted daily hardships on its population. Hospitals struggle to function, schools face disruptions and households endure erratic power supply.

The nation’s economic potential is stymied, and the well-being of its citizens compromised.

In the face of such adversity, competent leadership in the Ministry of Energy is not just desirable but imperative for charting a path to recovery and sustainable growth. Amidst this turmoil, Hichilema in his infinite wisdom has chosen Makozo Chikote, whose previous profession was that of a public

administrator, whose qualifications are a Bachelor of Arts degree and a Certificate in Diplomatic Practice Protocol and Public Relations, and a Grade 12 certificate. These qualifications are glaringly inadequate for the complexities of the Ministry of Energy, and will not equip him with the technical acumen or strategic foresight needed to address Zambia’s energy crisis. This appointment reeks of political favouritism or a fundamental misunderstanding of the ministry’s critical role in national development.

However, sources within government have revealed that in fact President Hichilema wants full control of the Ministry of Energy and wants to manage the affairs of the ministry as he sees fit. Some of the presidential advisors have been at the forefront of instigating this change, who seem to think they have the solutions to the energy crisis and want this work done under State House making all the decisions. For that, the new appointee, Hon Chikote fits in well. If this is true, it disregards the basic norms of governance in which a president has a Cabinet which makes decisions on a collective basis. The Ministry of Energy requires a leadership that possess the requisite knowledge, experience and commitment to navigate complex challenges with integrity and foresight, who can understand the intricasies of energy infrastructure, the dynamics of international energy markets, and the innovative solutions needed to propel Zambia towards energy security.The Ministry of Energy does not require a minister who understands the intricacies of diplomatic protocol and public relations or a yes man to President Hichilema and his overbearing advisors.

Chikote’s appointment not only falls short of expectations but threatens to set back progress in a sector critical to Zambia’s future prosperity. In light of these grave concerns, it is imperative that Hichilema revisits his decision and appoints a qualified individual, and there are several in Parliament, to lead the Ministry of Energy. However, knowing his track record so far, perhaps the difficulty Hichilema faces is that he may not find such an appointment from provinces he favours. But Zambia cannot afford to gamble its future on political appointments that lack the expertise. The President must demonstrate a commitment to governance that prioritises competency, meritocracy, and the best interests of Zambia. The President alone, with his advisors, cannot solve the energy crisis nor can they fix it other than continued rhetoric.

The appointment of Chikote to the Ministry of Energy underscores a troubling pattern of governance that places political considerations above the urgent needs of the nation.Hichilema’s decision reflects poorly on his judgment and threatens to prolong Zambia’s energy crisis with far-reaching consequences for the economy and social stability. As Zambia grapples with darkness, both literal and metaphorical, it is time for leadership that embraces accountability, expertise, and a steadfast commitment to rebuilding the nation’s energy infrastructure.

Marianne Williamson argued that, “Every decision you make reflects your evaluation of who you are.”

While James E Faust warned that, “Some of our important choices have a time line. If we delay a decision, the opportunity is gone forever. Sometimes our doubts keep us from making a choice that involves change. Thus an opportunity may be missed.”