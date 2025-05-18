Zambia’s Energy Future Hinges on Power Trading and Open Access – Dr. Lubinda Haabazoka



Amid one of the most crippling energy crises in Zambia’s post-independence history, prominent economist and energy policy strategist Dr. Lubinda Haabazoka is urging for a national business consensus to accelerate reforms in the energy sector. His focus: unlocking power trading and open grid access as cornerstones for investment, innovation, and long-term sustainability.





A former president of the Economics Association of Zambia (EAZ), Dr. Haabazoka is positioning the country’s energy landscape as a high-potential investment corridor. He argues that liberalized power systems can create a robust business ecosystem, one capable of attracting global capital, building local entrepreneurship, and boosting regional trade.





“Zambia’s energy future lies in expanding and refining ongoing reforms. Deepening support for power trading, open access, and diversification are not just strategies they are business imperatives that determine our development trajectory,” Dr. Haabazoka stated in a policy brief shared this week.





The country’s energy insecurity caused by climate-induced droughts and an overdependence on hydropower has severely impacted industrial productivity, disrupted small businesses, and heightened investor risk perception. However, this crisis is now catalyzing bold legal and policy reforms, opening the sector for private sector participation and competition.





One of the landmark reforms is the Electricity (Open Access) Regulations of 2024, which permits large consumers to procure power directly from Independent Power Producers (IPPs) and licensed power traders. This reform redefines the business model of electricity in Zambia from a state-controlled utility monopoly to a diversified, investor-driven marketplace.





Dr. Haabazoka, who was instrumental in lobbying for open access during his tenure at EAZ, sees this shift as a foundational pillar for new capital flows. “Allowing producers to trade electricity using national infrastructure opens up an entirely new market. It decentralizes control, stimulates innovation, and ensures price competitiveness all of which benefit the consumer and business community,” he noted.





Evidence of investor confidence is already emerging. Just this week, a private developer secured $70 million in financing to build a 100 MW solar power plant in Zambia. This deal highlights the scalability and viability of energy ventures under the new regulatory regime.





“Now imagine if a week before this deal, political noise or negative press about Zambia’s energy landscape surfaced? That funding would have vanished. Reputation is currency in the global capital market we must protect it at all costs,” warned Dr. Haabazoka, emphasizing the impact of political risk on investor sentiment.





A growing roster of energy firms africa GreenCo, CEC Plc, EnPower, Lunsemfwa Hydro, and Maamba Collieries are now actively engaged in bilateral energy sales, regional exports, and diversified supply models. Their presence signals that Zambia is fast becoming a regional energy hub with scalable export potential.





However, Dr. Haabazoka cautions that liberalization must be carefully managed to avoid destabilizing state assets. “ZESCO remains a national asset. We must adopt a hybrid approach that safeguards public infrastructure while enabling a competitive market. That’s the formula for resilience and sustainable business growth,” he explained.





He called on Zambian entrepreneurs to recognize energy not only as a consumption cost but as a strategic investment opportunity. “From rural solar mini-grids to cross-border power trading platforms Zambians must take the lead. We cannot outsource this revolution. It must be Zambian-owned, Zambian-built, and Zambian-driven,” he said.





Dr. Haabazoka also addressed the importance of political discipline, particularly in managing public statements around energy deals. “Every reckless utterance adds sovereign risk. The energy sector is no longer just about electricity it’s about GDP growth, job creation, and national competitiveness,” he noted.





Looking ahead, Dr. Haabazoka teased plans to explore nuclear energy as a future export commodity. He believes Zambia has the potential to monetize atomic power not just for local use but for regional trading, positioning the country as an energy exporter and forex earner.





“Let’s power Zambia’s future together. Let’s create a billion-dollar energy economy driven by innovation, investment, and inclusion,” he concluded.



May 17, 2025

©️ KUMWESU