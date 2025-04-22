ZAMBIA’S ENVOY PRESENTS CREDENTIALS TO MONGOLIAN PRESIDENT



Press Statement

For Immediate Release

21st April, 2025.



His Excellency Mr. Ivan Zyuulu, Ambassador of the Republic of Zambia to Mongolia presented his Letters of Credence to His Excellency Mr. Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, President of the Republic of Mongolia at State House in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.



During the ceremony held on 21st April, 2025, President Khurelsukh expressed confidence that the Ambassador would strive to strengthen bilateral relations and cooperation with the Republic of Mongolia, and affirmed the full support of the State and Government of Mongolia.



President Khurelsukh emphasized Mongolia’s commitment to enhancing cooperation within the international community, including the United Nations and other international organizations.



Later, in an engagement with Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ms. Batmunkh Battsetseg following the presentation of his Letters of Credence, Ambassador Zyuulu emphasized the importance of strengthening relations between Zambia and Mongolia.



The Ambassador acknowledged the longstanding warm diplomatic ties between Zambia and Mongolia and called for enhanced collaboration in mining, agriculture, and tourism, sectors crucial to both countries’ economies. The Ambassador’s remarks underscored Zambia’s interest in leveraging Mongolia’s expertise in mineral exploration and sustainable agricultural practices to foster mutual growth.



Ms. Battsetseg reaffirmed Mongolia’s commitment to enhancing diplomatic and economic cooperation with Zambia. The Minister of Foreign Affairs acknowledged the warm relations between the two nations and expressed Mongolia’s readiness to explore new avenues for collaboration.



Issued by

Catherine Muumba Kashoti

Second Secretary Communications

Embassy of the Republic of Zambia

Beijing, China