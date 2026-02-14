ZAMBIA’S FIRST FEMALE CABINET MINISTER DIES



The first female Cabinet Minister of Zambia, Mutumba Mainga Bull, 88, has died.





Secretary to the Cabinet, Patrick Kangwa, announced the development in Lusaka, Friday.



Kangwa explained that Dr. Bull passed away after an illness.





He noted that she was the first Zambian woman to obtain a Doctorate Degree.



The Secretary to the Cabinet emphasised that she also became the first female lecturer at the University of Zambia.





Kangwa revealed that President Hakainde Hichilema has granted her an Official Funeral.



He highlighted that this honour recognises her numerous contributions to the nation.





The Secretary to the Cabinet pointed out that Bull served in the UNIP Government as Member of Parliament for Nalolo Constituency from 1973 to 1983.





Kangwa recalled that she held several ministerial positions, including Health, Commerce, and Foreign Affairs.



He stressed that funeral arrangements are being coordinated with her family, and a detailed programme will be released soon.