ZAMBIA’S HAPPINESS RANKING DROPS



By: Sun FM TV Reporter



Zambia has slipped to 134th place globally in the 2025 World Happiness Report, down from 128th in 2024, with a happiness score of 3.5, highlighting a decline in self reported life satisfaction.





Regionally, Zambia ranks 26th in Africa, trailing behind several neighboring countries.



Tanzania is ranked 116, Malawi 120, Zimbabwe 124, Botswana 105, and Mozambique 141.





The report attributes these rankings to factors including social support, freedom to make life choices, generosity, perceptions of corruption, and healthy life expectancy.





However Zambia’s score remains well below the global average of 5.56, underscoring persistent economic and social challenges.





According to WHR the decline may be linked to economic hardship, governance issues, and limited access to healthcare and public services.

