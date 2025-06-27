ZAMBIA’S INFLATION RATE SLOWED TO 14% IN JUNE



…. down from 15.3 percent recorded in May



Lusaka… Thursday June 26, 2025 (SMART EAGLES)





The Zambia Statistics Agency (ZamStats) has disclosed that Zambia’s annual inflation rate slowed to 14.1 percent in June 2025, down from 15.3 percent recorded in May.





Speaking during a media briefing in Lusaka today, Acting Statistician General, Sheila Mudenda, attributed the slowdown to reduced price pressures in both food and non-food categories.





Ms Mudenda said this means that on average, prices of goods and services increased by 14.1 percent between June 2024 and June 2025.





She said the decline was mainly influenced by price movements in key food items such as cereals, vegetables, and fruits, as well as lower increases in non-food items.





She disclosed that annual food inflation for June 2025 was recorded at 16.7 percent compared to 17.9 percent in May 2025.



“This means on average prices of food items increased by 16.7 percent between June 2024 and June 2025. This was mainly attributed to price movements in prices of food items such as Cereals (including breakfast mealie meal, roller mealie meal, maize grain, Samp, rice), Vegetables (Spinanch, Chinese Cabbage, Dried beans, Sweet potatoes); Fruits (Oranges, Apples, Pineapples),” she said.





“The annual non-food inflation for June 2025 was recorded at 10.3 percent compared to 11.6 percent in March 2025. This outturn was mainly attributed to price movements in prices of nonfood items such as Purchase of motor vehicles (Toyota hilux, Nissan Hardbody); Passeger transport by air; Fuel ( petrol & diesel) and Parafin.”





Meanwhile, Ms Mudenda has indicated that Traditional Exports earnings increased by 4.9 percent from K19.7 billion in April 2025 to K20.6 billion in May 2025.



She stated that in terms of share in total exports, traditional exports accounted for 68.3 percent in May 2025.





“Non-Traditional Exports (NTEs) earnings increased by 36.4 percent from K7.0 billion in April 2025 to K9.6 billion in May 2025. In terms of share in total exports, NTEs accounted for 31.7 percent in

May 2025.

Export earnings from refined copper increased by 4.7 percent from K19.6 billion in April 2025 to K20.6 billion in May 2025. Refined Copper export volumes increased by 10.2 percent from 72.3 thousand metric tonnes in April 2025 to 79.7 thousand metric tonnes in May 2025,” she added.





“Further, copper prices on the LME market for the corresponding months increased by 3.7 percent from US$9,192.1 per mt in April 2025 to US$ 9,529.8 in May 2025.”



#SmartEagles2025