Zambia’s Legal System Weaponized to Silence Dissent, Says Zulu.



Zambia’s legal system is increasingly being weaponized to silence dissenting voices, a disturbing trend that has surfaced through recent actions against journalists, activists, and ordinary citizens who dare to challenge the status quo. The government has made it clear that criticism will not be tolerated, and it is using the full force of the law to intimidate those who attempt to hold it accountable. This dangerous erosion of democratic principles is a direct assault on Zambia’s commitment to freedom of expression and human rights.





The recent imprisonment of prominent Kitwe-based pastor, Duncan Simuchimba, serves as a stark reminder of the government’s tightening grip on free speech. Simuchimba, who was arrested under the charge of unlawful assembly, is being punished not for any crime, but for expressing his views on issues that directly impact the public. His critical remarks on market inefficiencies and government actions were seen as a threat to those in power. Instead of engaging in meaningful dialogue, the government has opted for intimidation and repression, sending a chilling message to others who might consider speaking out.





Unfortunately, Simuchimba is not an isolated case. Across the country, voices of dissent are being increasingly silenced under the pretext of “law and order.” The government’s use of vaguely defined laws, particularly those dealing with public order and misinformation, is becoming more frequent. These laws, which should serve to protect citizens, have instead become instruments of control, used to target individuals who disagree with the government’s narrative. It is clear that the government’s primary interest lies not in justice, but in the suppression of any opposing viewpoint.





Lungisani Zulu, the president of the Law Association of Zambia, has condemned these actions, stating that the legal system is being manipulated to suppress free speech, undermining the country’s democratic foundations. The United Nations has weighed in on Zambia’s troubling trend, urging legal reform to bring the country’s laws into line with international human rights standards. A key recommendation is to stop prosecuting individuals simply for expressing differing opinions. Laws that criminalize free speech, especially in online spaces, are a violation of international standards. The government’s response to misinformation should not be to punish those who speak out but to focus on ensuring the public has access to accurate and truthful information. Unfortunately, this approach seems to be lost on the authorities, who prefer to silence voices rather than confront the issues at hand.





The Zambian government must also reckon with the dysfunctional implementation of the Access to Information law. While the law itself is a step in the right direction, it is essentially meaningless if the institutions responsible for upholding it remain underfunded and politically influenced. Citizens continue to face significant barriers in obtaining accurate and timely information, which undermines their ability to make informed decisions. If the government is truly committed to transparency, it must allocate the necessary resources to ensure that the law is fully operational and accessible to all.





Media freedom, which should be a cornerstone of any democracy, is rapidly being eroded in Zambia. The media has a critical role to play in holding the government accountable, yet it is under constant threat of being shut down or censored. Journalists who dare to report on corruption or government misconduct face harassment, arrest, and in some cases, violence. Instead of fostering a free and independent press, the government is fostering an environment of fear and silence, where the media is either compliant or cowed into submission.





The time for reform is now. Zambia’s legal system is failing to protect its citizens’ most basic rights, and the government’s disregard for the rule of law is deepening the country’s democratic crisis. If Zambia is to continue its path toward true democracy and human rights, it must urgently address these systemic issues. The world is watching, and if the government does not act, it will further isolate itself from the international community, proving that it has no interest in building a society where freedom of expression and justice truly matter.



Kumwesu February 7, 2025.