ZAMBIA’S MINING SECTOR POISED FOR SUSTAINED GROWTH ON BACK OF REFORMS





MINISTER of Technology and Science, Felix Mutati, has affirmed that Zambia’s mining sector is positioned for sustained growth, driven by strategic reforms initiated under the New Dawn Administration to enhance local participation.





Mr. Mutati has emphasized that these policy measures are deliberately designed to place Zambians at the center of mining activities, ensuring that economic benefits directly improve livelihoods today and lay a foundation for future prosperity.





While acknowledging that the national energy crisis has presented challenges and slowed certain developments, the Minister notes that it has also acted as a catalyst, spurring innovative approaches and new solutions across the sector.





He has further highlighted that these efforts are being advanced through active collaboration with various stakeholders, underscoring that the government cannot achieve its objectives alone.





The Minister has called on all involved parties to recognize this initiative as a shared national responsibility, requiring contribution from every sector rather than relying solely on government direction.





Mr. Mutati has stressed that the resulting solutions and innovations must be structured to benefit the entire nation equitably, ensuring that prosperity is both widespread and sustainable for all Zambians.



M&D