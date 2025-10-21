ZAMBIA’S NEW AMBASSADOR TO ANGOLA DR. ELIAS MUNSHYA PRESENTS CREDENTIALS





Zambia’s newly appointed Ambassador to Angola, His Excellency Rev. Dr. Elias Munshya, has officially presented his Letters of Credence to His Excellency President João Lourenço at the Presidential Palace in Luanda.





The presentation ceremony, held today 20th October 2025, was followed by a private audience between Ambassador Munshya and President Lourenço. During their discussions, the Angolan Head of State reaffirmed the strong brotherly relations between himself and President Hakainde Hichilema, commending Zambia’s continued partnership in regional development.





President Lourenço highlighted key areas of cooperation, including the Lobito Corridor, infrastructure development, health sector collaboration, and investment opportunities for Zambian companies in Angola’s newly created provinces.





Ambassador Munshya reaffirmed Zambia’s readiness to move from dialogue to practical cooperation, saying the meeting concluded with a shared resolve that “the time for action is now.”