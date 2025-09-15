ZAMBIA’S NEW ENVOY TO BRAZIL PLEDGES STRONGER TIES IN TRADE AND DEVELOPMENT



Zambia’s newly appointed Ambassador to Brazil, Lieutenant General Dennis Alibuzwi, has officially begun his tour of duty with a pledge to strengthen bilateral ties in trade, investment, agriculture, and energy.





In one of his first official engagements, Ambassador Alibuzwi paid a courtesy call on the Dean of the African Diplomatic Corps in Brazil, Ambassador Martin Mbeng of Cameroon.





He reaffirmed Zambia’s commitment to working collaboratively with other African missions to promote unity, cooperation, and shared development.





Ambassador Alibuzwi emphasized that Zambia values African solidarity, noting that unity is essential for addressing common challenges and unlocking opportunities for the continent’s growth.





Welcoming Ambassador Alibuzwi, Ambassador Mbeng underscored the importance of African countries in Brazil speaking with one voice on matters of mutual interest.





This was contained in a statement issued by Lloyd Kapusa, First Secretary for Press and Public Relations at Zambia’s Embassy in Brazil.



