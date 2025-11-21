ZAMBIA’S NEW ERA OF ECONOMIC DIPLOMACY IS DELIVERING — AND THE WORLD IS TAKING NOTICE- Dr Lubinda Haabazoka

ZAMBIA’S NEW ERA OF ECONOMIC DIPLOMACY IS DELIVERING — AND THE WORLD IS TAKING NOTICE

Br Dr Lubinda Haabazoka

Over the past month, Zambia has been at the centre of an extraordinary wave of global engagement. From the State Visit of Israeli President Isaac Herzog, to the signing of major cooperation agreements with Chinese Premier Li Qiang, and even a warm courtesy meeting with Donald Trump Jr. during his private holiday. Zambia has unmistakably stepped onto the global stage with confidence and purpose.

I don’t think this is accidental. It is the result of President Hakainde Hichilema’s deliberate, balanced, and opportunity-driven diplomacy, a foreign policy anchored on economic growth rather than ideology, and on development partnerships rather than political alignment. In a world of shifting geopolitical currents, Zambia is choosing a path that serves its national interest first and the results are increasingly visible.

China: A USD 1.4 Billion Leap Forward for Zambia’s Infrastructure

The visit by Chinese Premier Li Qiang saw the signing of nine major agreements, ranging from trade facilitation and media cooperation to green minerals and industrial supply chains. Most significantly, Zambia, Tanzania and China officially launched the USD 1.4 billion revitalisation of TAZARA, one of the most ambitious regional infrastructure projects in decades.

This project will deliver:

● 813 new locomotives

● 393 km of upgraded rail

● Rehabilitated tunnels

● A train capacity jump to 2.4 million tonnes

● Over 20,000 new jobs across both countries

For Zambia, TAZARA is not just a railway, it is a lifeline for trade, agriculture, mining and value addition. It reconnects local producers to regional and international markets. It will lower transport costs and open up new economic towns along the corridor.

China also pledged investment in agriculture, health facilities, and industrial hubs, showing that its partnership with Zambia remains deep, long-term, and transformational

Israel: A New Chapter in Innovation and Technology

President Herzog’s State Visit to Lusaka marked a significant strengthening of ties between the two nations. Israel, a global leader in irrigation, climate-smart agriculture, water management and technology, is stepping forward as a key partner in Zambia’s development ambitions.

Dialogue between the two Heads of State focused on:

● Water and irrigation technologies

● Agriculture and climate resilience

● Digital innovation

● Energy solutions

● Youth and academic cooperation

President Herzog praised Zambia’s economic direction, describing the country as welcoming, stable and “in the right direction under President Hichilema.” He emphasised that Israeli investors and innovators are ready to deepen their presence in Zambia.

For a nation battling drought and power shortages, this partnership is both timely and vital.

United States: Growing Interest Signalled Through Soft-Power Diplomacy

While Donald Trump Jr.’s visit to Zambia was private, his meeting with President Hichilema sent an unmistakable message: Zambia is increasingly seen as a destination of choice for American investors and travellers.

Trump Jr. spoke highly of Zambia’s potential, the beauty of its natural environment, and the warmth of its people. These soft-power endorsements matter, they influence investor sentiment, tourism decisions and international perceptions.

President Hichilema reaffirmed Zambia’s commitment to strengthening U.S.–Zambia relations, signaling readiness for deeper economic cooperation.

Zimbabwe: Strengthening Regional Ties and Shared Development

President Hichilema’s recent visit to Zimbabwe added a regional dimension to Zambia’s diplomatic momentum. Zambia and Zimbabwe agreed to strengthen collaboration in:

● Trade

● Agriculture

● Immigration

● Shared infrastructure projects

With both countries relying on key regional corridors, hydropower infrastructure and tourism circuits, improved cooperation promises real economic gains for citizens on both sides of the border.

Zambia’s diplomacy is proving that cooperation, not competition, is the path to shared prosperity in Southern Africa.

The Economic Benefits Are Clear

Across all these engagements, Zambia is securing:

New Export Markets

China’s approval for Zambian cocoons and other products opens new income channels for farmers and producers. Infrastructure Modernisation

The TAZARA upgrade will cut costs, enhance trade and stimulate local economies. Technology Transfer

Israeli expertise in water and agriculture will help Zambia adapt to climate shocks. Investment Confidence

Engagements with America, both formal and informal, boost Zambia’s international credibility. Tourism Promotion

High-profile foreign visits elevate Zambia’s global tourism brand. Job Creation

From railways to industrial hubs, thousands of jobs will be created for young Zambians.

A Balanced Foreign Policy — Zambia’s New Strength

Perhaps the most impressive feature of Zambia’s emerging diplomacy is its balance.

● China for infrastructure and industrialisation

● Israel for innovation and agriculture

● The United States for investment and global visibility

● Regional neighbours for trade and energy cooperation

President Hichilema has positioned Zambia as a friend to all, and an enemy to none, a strategy that opens multiple doors while protecting the national interest.

This is not diplomacy of survival. It is diplomacy of ambition.