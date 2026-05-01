ZAMBIA’S NEXT PRESIDENT ROOSEVELT TONGA PAYS K100,0000 NOMINATION FEE



Third Liberation Party leader Dr. Roosevelt Tonga has paid the K100,000 presidential nomination fee to the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ).





Dr. Tonga says he is confident of defeating incumbent President Hakainde Hichilema, claiming he will secure over nine million votes in the upcoming general elections.



He further promised that, as he becomes president this August after defeating President Hichilema, his leadership will transform Zambia, declaring that citizens will begin to experience “heaven on earth” under his administration.